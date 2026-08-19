USC Trojans Gaining Veteran Leadership from Two Key Big Ten Transfers

The addition of defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren and tight end Tucker Ashcraft in the transfer portal didn’t necessarily generate headlines for USC.

However, the two of them add value to their position units on the field but they also have a great impact in the locker room.

Alex VanSumeren Adding Veteran Big Ten Experience

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s very rare for a transfer, especially one that is not a quarterback, to represent his team at Media Days in their first season but that’s exactly what VanSumeren did in Chicago late last month.

And after spending a few minutes with him, it’s easy to see why. VanSumeren, a two-year starter for Michigan State, is a culture changer and tone setter for the Trojans. He talks, and the players follow. Even with actions, players want to mimic him.

“Alex is one of the ones you really got to pick his brain because he’s gonna give you the game. He knows a lot of football,” said defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.

When talking about the biggest difference between the defensive line this season versus last season during Media Day earlier this month, defensive end Kameryn Crawford pointed to the new addition in the room.

“We got a player like Alex VanSumeren,” Crawford said. “He’s a great leader, a great guy who has experience, who knows schemes.”

VanSumeren had veterans at Michigan State that helped him grow into the player he is now. The redshirt senior has stepped up the way those guys did for him.

“It's an honor to be in that position,” VanSumeren said at Big Ten Media Days. “I realize that there's a bunch of young guys on the team. I had leaders in my past that helped me, so now I got to pay it forward to them. It goes along with being a good teammate. I'm gonna give everything I got to this university and to my teammates and to the football program.”

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker Ashcraft's Early Impact

Ashcraft is another new addition to the team that has Big Ten experience having played the last three seasons at Wisconsin. He’s a player the staff is very high on and is surging in fall camp. Ashcraft is in line to be the No. 2 tight end behind five-star freshman Mark Bowman. Ashcraft has stepped in immediately and become a voice players follow.

“I think for him to just jump in as a transfer with his level of comfort to show that he is a leader, just shows what kind of person he is,” said tight end/inside receivers coach Chad Savage.” He’s got the leadership capabilities.

“He’s showing that every single day, not just amongst the team but also our position group. Fortunate that he’s on our roster. He’s a great person, he has the physical attributes that you want in a tight end.”

Ashcraft and VanSumeren both have an old school Big Ten feel to them.

“I just want to be a dominant tight end,” Ashcraft said. “I want to go hit people right in the face and catch the ball.”

Key Transfer Portal Additions

Iowa State's defensive back Jontez Williams talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC had a different approach to the transfer portal this season versus previous seasons. It was strategic and they targeted players with proven production at the Power Four level.

Former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams and NC State receiver Terrell Anderson headline the newcomers and are expected to be plug-and-play starters.

Williams has returned to form and garnered Preseason All-American recognition after suffering a torn ACL last September. Williams recorded four interceptions in 2024, something the Trojans secondary desperately needs to be able to do more of this season.

Anderson had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2025 and has found his stride in USC’s offense. He gives quarterback Jayden Maiava a veteran receiver to pair with returning starter Tanook Hines. Washington transfer Deven Bryant adds depth to the linebacker room and gives them another player with Big Ten experience.

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