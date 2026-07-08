USC Trojans Gaining Interest From Four-Star Running Back Recruit

While the 2028 college football season may be far away, that hasn’t stopped programs from pursuing players for their 2028 recruiting class. The USC Trojans are one of those teams that have made those pursuits. Looking to build on their No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class and what so far has been an impressive 2027 class, coach Lincoln Riley aims to keep that momentum heading into 2028.

One recruit that has been on the Trojans' and Riley’s radar is running back Tahmere Brown, as several national powers are battling to add him to their 2028 recruiting class, per On3’s Chad Simmons.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and currently plays high school football at The Pennington School in New Jersey. Brown is considered one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2028 recruiting class, as he’s rated the No. 168 player nationally and the No. 12 overall running back, per 247Sports.

The 5-10, 190-pound running back currently holds 30 offers, and the Trojans are one of them. This past spring, Brown recently visited the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and UCLA Bruins before returning home to train for his sophomore season at Pennington.

Tahmere Brown Left Impressed By Trojans Visit

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown was left impressed by all three schools that he visited this past spring. Here’s what the four-star running back had to say about his visit to the Trojans.

“At USC, I have a great relationship with those guys. I can call the running backs coach any time. It doesn’t even have to be about football. He always picks up. We have that kind of relationship,” Brown told On3’s Chad Simmons.

Adding Brown would be a major pickup for Riley and the Trojans, as by the time the 2028 college football season rolls around, star running back and former walk-on King Miller will likely have departed USC. In his freshman season with the Trojans, Miller led USC in rushing for 972 yards and eight touchdowns.

Other Teams Brown Is Gaining Interest From

Rutgers Head Coach, Greg Schiano watches his Scarlet Knights, Thursday, August 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the interest from the West Coast Big Ten schools of Oregon, USC, and UCLA, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are also high on Brown’s list.

Among the three schools, it’s surprisingly Rutgers that could have the advantage over two powerhouse college football programs, Ohio State and Notre Dame, given its proximity to Brown’s home and the strong relationships he’s already built with coach Greg Schiano’s staff.

“Rutgers being close to home definitely helps,” Brown told Rivals. “I’m taking those relationships into consideration throughout my process, and my relationship with Rutgers is strong. I really like how they compete in the running back room and how they help each other get better,” Brown said.

USC’s 2028 Recruiting Class Top Targets

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are two recruits considered top targets in the 2028 recruiting class for the Trojans, per 247Sports: four-star offensive tackle Austin Attalah and three-star safety Ace Leutele.

Both recruits are from California, as Riley and the Trojans look to continue their success in adding top players from the state in their 2028 recruiting class.

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