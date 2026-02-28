USC Coach Shaun Nua Names Underrated Leader on the Trojans Defense
The USC Trojans' new defensive coaching staff has excited Trojan fans, adding key pieces like defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler. For returning defensive ends coach Shaun Nua, developing his players into leaders is crucial to their success.
Nua spoke with USC Athletics following the Trojans spring media day on Feb. 20, and he named his underrated leader this fall, defensive end Jide Abasiri.
Shaun Nua Sees Emerging Leader In Jide Abasiri
Abasiri was a force to be reckoned with last season and has positioned himself for a dominant 2026 campaign. The 6-foot-5 defensive tackle finished with 26 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 2025. Now, Abasiri emerges as not only a strong presence in the front seven but an impactful leader.
When asked about Abasiri's performance last fall and what he brought to the table, Nua did not hold back sharing the talent that Abasiri has.
"I remember recruiting him, just a talent that was very raw and to see his growth, not only just from a talent perspective, just from a young man too. You see him grow and just become the leader that he is now. And he still has a great ceiling," Nua said.
While the Trojans are now without former defensive tackle Devan Thompkins, who transferred to Alabama, Abasiri faces a significant responsibility to step into a leadership role, something Nua believes he is ready to handle this season.
"It's very exciting and encouraging to watch him grow. But now there's going to be a lot asked of him, and he can handle it. He's a great young man," Nua continued. "He's strong physically, mentally, and he's still learning how to lead, and that's the exciting part. He's just scratching the surface just from being a complete player."
Abasiri returns to the Trojans defensive line along with defensive ends Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford and defensive tackles Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard. USC will also add five-star defensive tackle, per Rivals 247Sports, Luke Wafle to the group, who should be a freshman bound for immediate impact.
What To Expect From USC's Defensive Line
The Trojans defense is presented a new opportunity to learn from Patterson, a coordinator who brings plenty of defensive expertise to the table. What's also worth noting about Patterson is how he's going to affect the Trojans defensive line, noting he "has never had a line this big" in his introductory press conference earlier this month.
While USC has a few talent gaps to fill in the secondary and the front seven, USC returned a solid group of returners to build off of this fall. The Trojans lose safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, linebacker Eric Gentry and defensive end Anthony Lucas all to the NFL Draft. However, Patterson and USC now have the opportunity to mesh the returners, the talented freshman class and the transfers to reshape their defensive look.
One of the key areas to clean up is the run defense, which will require the right adjustments and preparation to limit opposing ground attacks. If the Trojans can dominate on the line of scrimmage and stop the run, their 2026 opponents will have a very difficult time running the ball.
