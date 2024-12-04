USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Gino Quinones Enters Transfer Portal
With the 2024 college football regular season over, players are making decisions about the transfer portal. USC Trojans offensive lineman Gino Quinones announced that he has entered the transfer portal as a grad student.
Quinones joined the USC Trojans in 2019. Though he has been with USC for quite some time, he has not seen much playing time. Between a wrist injury in 2019 and a season-ending knee injury in 2023, Quinones has been sidelined for a while. In 2024, Quinones played 21 snaps against the Utah State Aggies, but that was it for the year. Given the lack of playing time with the Trojans, Quinones is choosing to enter the transfer portal.
Quinones took to social media on Dec. 3 to announce his decision.
“My time at USC has been a truly memorable experience. Wearing the cardinal and gold, playing alongside incredible teammates, and representing this university has been a privilege I will always cherish. I gave everything I had, physically, mentally, and emotionally, to this program, and I am leaving filled with gratitude for the experiences and lessons that have helped me grow both on and off the field,” Quinones said. “Coming to USC was a dream come true, and the journey has been transformative in every way. It has been a privilege to represent this university and the Trojans who came before me every time I took the field.”
Quinones took the time in his post to thank the USC coaches, including coach Lincoln Riley, and his teammates.
“To my current coaches-Bennie Wylie and the entire strength staff, Lincoln Riley, Josh Henson, and the rest of the coaching team-thank, thank you for pushing me to grow as an athlete and as a person. The Skills and lessons you’ve instilled in me about perseverance, discipline, and leadership are ones I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. To my teammates: the friendships we’ve built and the memories we’ve made will always hold a special place in my heart,” Quinones said.
Before entering the transfer portal, Riley did expect Quinones to play another year of college football. When asked if the lineman was planning to return for a seventh season, Riley said yes.
“My understanding is he’s going to try to,” Riley said earlier in the season. “I mean, he’s got a year left either way, but I do know that he’s working to try to determine if that’s one or two. So we’ll see obviously how that unfolds.”
Sophomore interior offensive lineman Alani Noa has seen an increased role up front for USC, potentially pushing out a player like Quinones.
Quinones was recruited by the Trojans as a three-star interior offensive lineman from the class of 2019. Quinones graduated early, joining the Trojans in the spring of 2019. He was the No. 77 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 13 recruit in Hawaii.
After spending six seasons with the Trojans, Quinones will seek a school where he can earn playing time. Hopefully, the offensive lineman can stay healthy as he finishes his collegiate career wherever he ends up.
Quinones is one of just a few Trojans to enter the transfer portal. The most notable player so far has been USC quarterback Miller Moss, who announced his intentions to enter the portal on Dec. 2.
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley Disturbed By USC Trojans After Notre Dame Loss
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Trending For Elite Defensive Lineman Christian Ingram
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enters Transfer Portal: NIL Value, Landing Spots
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart's Commitment Over LSU?
MORE: Can Chicago Bears' Quarterback Caleb Williams Break Franchise Passing Yards Record?
MORE: Should USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Be Fired After Notre Dame Loss, Mediocre Season?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reacts To Loss to Notre Dame: 'Can't Deny Heart and Soul'
MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers