Can Chicago Bears' Quarterback Caleb Williams Break Franchise Passing Yards Record?
The 4-8 Chicago Bears will go on the road this Sunday to take on the 5-7 San Francisco 49ers in a 3:25 Central Time slot on FOX. While the season hasn’t necessarily gone to plan, there’s still much to play for. Every Bears game in the last three weeks has been a showcase for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and newly crowned interim head coach Thomas Brown.
Brown had previously been promoted to offensive coordinator. Williams has shown flashes of greatness and is on record watch for the rest of the season. Williams has already surpassed the Bears rookie records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and the NFL rookie record for most passing attempts without an interception. For Brown, it’s a five-game showcase to audition for the full-time job.
"In the right environment, Caleb Williams can be even more special than what he has already shown." said Bears president Kevin Warren in a press conference alongside General Manager Ryan Poles.
Former USC Trojan Caleb Williams needs 277.6 passing yards per game in the final five games of the season to become the first 4,000-yard passer in Chicago Bears history. Williams is currently on pace for 3,700 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, an 86.1 passer rating, 61.6 percent completion, and 535 rushing yards. The young signal-caller has responded well to the change in leadership with coach Thomas Brown taking over.
Per Sports Illustrated analyst Michael Fabiano, Caleb Williams's first nine games with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron resulted in 198.3 pass yards per game, nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and an 81.0 passer rating. Caleb Williams's last three games with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, 275.7 pass yards per game, five touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 99.2 passer rating.
“So I think they've got to find a guy who, on a fundamental level, knows how to nurture this quarterback's progression because we've seen the potential greatness there. We've seen the flash plays; he needs stability." said for NFL player and analyst Marshall Newhouse.
The verdict is still out on Thomas Brown, but he seems to have an incredible rapport with Williams, and there’s now a small sample size of data to point to as well. He’s also a well-liked media figure and handles himself well on the microphone. He’s even drawn some Mike Tomlin comparisons for his demeanor and temperament.
Who knows what the future holds, but Caleb Williams and Thomas Brown are tied at the hip for the remainder of the 2024 regular season. That’s already proven to be a must-see duo.
