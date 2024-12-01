USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley Disturbed By USC Trojans After Notre Dame Loss
The USC Trojans wrapped up their 2024 regular season with a 49-35 loss at home to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans will enter bowl season with an underwhelming 6-6 record. USC had a promising start to the season but struggled mightily on the road.
Lincoln Riley Under Fire from Former Trojans
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been heavily criticized for the past two seasons. In his first year at USC in 2022, the Trojans went 11-3 and were a game away from making the four-team college football playoff.
Since then, USC has regressed in back to back seasons. In 2023, USC went 8-5. Now they are 6-6 in 2024. Former USC Trojans quarterback and 2004 Heisman trophy winner Matt Leinart weighed in on the current state of the Trojans via social media.
Leinart is concerned that USC is falling behind the rest of the country, and he has a fair point. USC was once on top of the college football world but has failed to recapture that in a long time. Riley was given a massive contract by USC following the 2021 season. USC, now members of the Big Ten, expect Riley to have them in contention for conference and national championship titles.
Leinart wasn’t the only former USC quarterback to weigh in with his displeasure of the state of the program following the loss to Notre Dame. Former Trojan, quarterback Matt Barkley had this to say.
Things will not get easier for USC. Now as full-time members of the Big Ten, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan will always be in the way. To be a true contender, they won’t be able to skate around the way they did when they were in the Pac-12. There are too many good teams with programs that are trending upwards.
Next year will be the biggest year of Lincoln Riley’s tenure with USC. The lust of his first year has completely warn off, and if there is another middle of the road year such as this season, his status could be in major danger.
For Riley, the pieces and infrastructure are there. Can he now turn things around before it’s too late?
