5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Predicted To Commit To USC Trojans Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
The USC Trojans have heavily recruited five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, and the elite prospect has been predicted to commit to the Trojans. USC's 2025 recruiting class has suffered some recent flips and decommitments, so landing a recruit with Stewart's talents and abilities has become even more imperative for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff.
Most recently, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that Stewart will commit to Riley and USC. Wiltfong is not the first prediction for the Trojans to land the elite five-star recruit as national recruiting analyst for Rivals Sam Spiegelman also predicted Stewart to commit to the USC Trojans.
Stewart’s trainer, Clyde Alexander, has handled the communication during the five-star's recruitment, and Alexander revealed some details about the visit to USC when speaking with On3.
“At USC they have an elite staff, great schemes on defense and offense and an administration all in with adding elite coaches and athletes to the football program. We’re not looking at USC’s record or the same stuff fans are, we’re looking at what those coaches are doing with their current players," Alexander said to On3.
The early signing period opens on Dec. 4, and the five-star recruit will have the opportunity to officially sign with the school of his choice. Before doing so, Stewart has one final visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes as they face the Michigan Wolverines.
Stewart was originally a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but he reclassified and will be enrolling in a college a year earlier than expected. When he announced his decision to join the 2025 recruiting class, Stewart announced that his final four schools were USC, the Oregon Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the LSU Tigers.
Each university and football program has unique offerings for the five-star defensive lineman, but the Trojans relationships in Southern California seem to stand out to Stewart.
“The opportunities they present for him with life after football, Jahkeem is one of those kids he really wants to be successful outside of football,” Alexander said to On3. “USC is one of those places, there is a lot of different companies, Fortune 500 companies, and a lot of opportunities in that Los Angeles area. Being able to connect and network in that realm are things that really attract him.”
Whether or not the USC Trojans will be Stewart's choice, his recruitment should be finalized by the early signing period.
