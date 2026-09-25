USC Trojans' High Recruiting Stakes in Oregon Ducks Matchup

There is a lot of anticipation and hype building up to No. 12 USC matchup against No. 20 Oregon. After a controversial and unexpected early start for both teams, there are a lot of things at stake for both.

Coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans aren’t just seeking redemption against coach Dan Lanning and Oregon and snap a four-game losing streak. Recruiting will be a big factor Saturday night when the Trojans kick off against the Ducks.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans already have a coveted number of recruits from various classes visiting the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the upcoming game. But it’s the 2028 recruiting class, who already boasts the commitment of five-star quarterback Trey Wright, for Riley to keep an eye out. The class is expected to match the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

USC’s performance and outcome against the Ducks will very well impact the recruits’ decisions. A win from the Trojans' could cement Riley and company's advantage over Oregon when it comes to recruiting the state of California.

USC’s Offensive Task Against Oregon

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 IOL Elisha Mueller | USC Trojans on SI

Among the sought-after offensive weapons in the class visiting Saturday include Tustin receiver Hayden Koo, St. John Bosco (Bellflower) linemen Elisha Mueller, and Wright, to name a few according to USC Trojans on SI's Kendell Hollowell.

USC’s offense has a tough task against the Ducks. The Trojans have been outscored 165-99 in their previous four loses to Oregon, making Saturday night a pivotal game for their offense at every position.

The Trojans will be without several key offensive weapons on Saturday. Most notably, receivers Trent Mosley and Corey Simms will be two big weapons they won’t have at their disposal. How the young receivers like Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams will be important to watch for a target like Koo.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hines also comes in with some experience playing against Oregon. He caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in last year’s matchup.

The Trojans offensive line gave up six tackles for loss to the Ducks defense in that game as well. Quarterback Jayden Maiava, meanwhile, had trouble throwing the ball with two interceptions. A turnaround offensive performance on Saturday will go a long way for USC to finally beat the Ducks and make an impression on Mueller.

Mueller has spoken out about his interest in USC, telling On3’s Steve Wiltfong that “the way they are building the program” is what stands out to him.

USC Trojans' Defensive Woes Need Patching

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After their performance against Rutgers last week, critics and fans tormented the Trojan defense. However, a defensive showcase against the Ducks will certainly turn it around.

The Trojans will welcome McEachern (Ga.) five-star safety Casey Barner on Saturday. Alongside him will be Pickerington North’s (Ohio) Geo McKnight and Santa Margarita (Calif.) cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams, according to Wiltfong.

USC’s secondary has a daunting task at hand if they want to make an impression on Barner, who is the No. 1 safety in the 2028 class. He currently holds numerous offers from top schools including USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and his defense need to take advantage of Oregon’s offensive mishaps. The Ducks struggled mightily on the road against Oklahoma State. They also relied heavily on passing the ball this year, as no Ducks running back has rushed for over 100 yards in a game yet this season.

Taking the ball off the hands of Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will be important for Patterson. The secondary will need to contain receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore, who currently lead the Ducks in receiving yards. The Ducks will also be without key receiver Jeremiah McClellan and two tight ends, Jamari Johnson and Kendre Harrison, remain questionable.

Trojan safeties Christian Pierce and Prophet Brown will look to repeat their performance against the Scarlet Knights, where they each came away with an interception, to make a move on Barner.

Lanning and his staff will also be eyeing for a good defensive secondary performance of their own to impress Barner.

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