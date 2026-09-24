USC Hosting Big Group of Recruits With Loaded Visitor List Against Oregon

No. 12 USC will see a majority of its 2027 recruiting class make their way to Coliseum when No. 20 Oregon travels to Los Angeles this Saturday, Sept. 26.

The only commits that won’t be in attendance are the two that come from Connecticut in five-star edge Mekai Brown and three-star linebacker in Dylan Wafle.

Getting Accustomed to the Program

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

It’s a much smaller class, 14 commitments, than the 34 signees the Trojans had in the 2026 class.

Nonetheless, it’s loaded with a ton of local talent, headlined by five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star cornerback Danny Lang and receiver Quentin Hale, all of whom are top 50 overall prospects.

Four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, safety Gavin Williams, cornerback Aaryn “JO” Washington and receiver Roye Oliver III are top 100 prospects, all according to 247Sports. Washington is making the longest trip, coming from the state of Florida. The former Mater Dei (Calif.) product is playing his senior season at IMG Academy. Three-star running Javon Vital comes from Louisiana.

Four-star defensive lineman Tolo Tuihalamaka is another highly touted local prospect. Three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade have strengthened the Trojans pipeline with the Trinity League. And four-star tight end Jace Cannon is making the trip down from Northern California.

USC’s 2027 class will have the opportunity to bond as a group, continue getting acclimated with the program and actively recruit other prospects in future classes.

Notable 2028, 2029 and 2030 Recruits

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lone Star (Texas) four-star quarterback Trey Wright is the lone USC commit in the 2028 class and will get to work on recruiting other top prospects this weekend.

McEachern (Ga.) five-star Casey Barner, the No. 1 safety in the 2028 class, headlines the non-commits in attendance against Oregon. Barner is highly coveted across the country with over 50 offers. Pickerington North (Ohio) four-star safety Geo McKnight is also making a long trip to the Coliseum.

Vandermade will be joined by a number of his Santa Margarita teammates in 2028 four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams, who has been a frequent visitor at USC over the years. And then its talented group of 2030 recruits, linebacker Ayden Steen, defensive end KJ Herndon, receiver Kiyan Callis and athlete Jayden Jack. All four picked up offers when they were in the eighth grade.

Poyer will be joined by a pair of his St. John Bosco (Calif.) teammates in 2028 four-star IOL Elisha Mueller and 2029 safety Darnell Lacy Jr. Jeanerette (La.) offensive lineman Blair Lewis is the only other recruit from the 2029 class.

St. John Bosco (Calif.) 2028 IOL Elisha Mueller | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans will host four California safeties in the 2028 class in Mater Dei four-star Ace Leutele, Orange Lutheran four-star Chauncey Washington II, Rancho Cucamonga Terence Parsee and Garces Memorial four-star Jackson Parker. Parsee and Jackson don’t have offers from USC.

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo and Grant Union (Calif.) 2029 three-star linebacker Julian Bruno picked up offers from after working out at the Trojans invite only camp in June. Both are headed to the Coliseum in week 4.

Capitol (Idaho) four-star 2028 receiver Quincey Clay, a three-sport star, will also be in-attendance.

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