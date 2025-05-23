USC Trojans To Finish With Highest Rated Recruiting Class In Program History?
With 27 commits, the USC Trojans already have the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. USC general manager Chad Bowden made a promise to bring in a record amount of signees for the program when he was hired and the Trojans look like they are on track to do that with plenty of time until the National Early Signing Period.
There is plenty of talent still left on the board in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but with the summer right around the corner, names will be flying off the board. Here are some of the top prospects available in the 2026 recruiting class that USC needs to pick up.
Five-star safety Jett Washington
The Trojans have been on the search for another defensive back to add to their class. Currently, USC has five cornerbacks pledged in their class, but have no safeties. Washington could become the perfect addition to USC's recruiting class and would give the Trojans a consensus five-star recruit in the secondary.
A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Washington is being courted by Oregon, Miami, and Alabama in addition to the Trojans. He holds 33 offers and is ranked as the No. 2 safety and No. 1 player in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports rankings.
Five-star tight end Mark Bowman
It's been a long time since the Trojans have had a true premier target at the tight end position. During the Lincoln Riley tenure at USC, the Trojans have yet to sign a tight end as highly-touted as Bowman is.
The No. 1 tight end and No. 31 player in the country, Bowman has the talent to become an instant impact as a true freshman at many Power 4 schools, including USC. The Trojans will have to beat out some of the best teams in the country for Bowman's pledge, including Oregon, Texas, and Georgia.
Bowman will be back on USC's campus for an official visit on June 17, which is shaping to be a crucial recruiting weekend for the Trojans.
Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili
Linebackers as talented as Ili don't grow on trees everyday and that's why the Trojans have put the full court press on for the four-star linebacker. With two in-state linebackers already committed in their 2026 recruiting class, USC is looking to add a third with the potential addition of Ili.
247Sports' insiders Greg Biggins, Blair Angulo, and Tom Loy put in crystal ball predictions in favor of the Trojans. USC is looking to seal the deal with the No. 4 linebacker and No. 80 player in the country before Oregon or Notre Dame swoop in and sway Ili.
The Trojans will have at least one more shot to make an impression on Ili as he is set to officially visit on June 17.