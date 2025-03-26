All Trojans

USC Trojans Host 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington, Oregon De-Commit Tomuhini Topui

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley welcomed multiple highly touted class of 2026 recruits on Tuesday; Tomuhini Topui and Brandon Arrington. Topui was just hours removed from decommiting from the Oregon Ducks when he showed up to USC.

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans had some highly touted recruits visiting on Tuesday. Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui were both on USC’s campus. Earlier on Tuesday, Topui decommitted from Oregon and checked out the USC practice.

Tomuhini Topui Decommits From Oregon, Visits USC

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tomuhini Topui is a 6-3, 320 pound defensive lineman out of Santa Ana, California. Topui is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. 

Topui committed to the Oregon Ducks in October of 2024. On Tuesday, he decommitted from Oregon and spent time later in the day at a Trojans practice. 

He was evaluated in April of 2025 by National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. He is compared to current UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia.

“A two-way lineman who could end up on either side…Shows off nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty,” Biggins said. “Is a naturally strong kid with a verified 79 inch wing span and combined with his technique, feet, and balance…has the talent to play for anyone in the country.”

MORE: Transfer Portal Top-10: Nick Davidson Commit To USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels?

MORE: JuJu Watkins Out For Season With Torn ACL: USC Trojans NCAA Tournament

MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip 4-Star Texas A&M Commit Caleb Tafua

Brandon Arrington Visits USC

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down agai
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brandon Arrington is a 6-2, 180 pound cornerback out of Spring, Valley, California. Arrington is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2025 per On3. In addition to cornerback, Arrington has shown the ability to dominate on the other side of the ball. Arrington is also a track star with a 100 meter time of 10.43 seconds and a 200 meter time of 20.76 seconds.   

Arrington had an unofficial visit with USC on Tuesday and has an official visit with the Trojans set for this upcoming June. Arrington was evaluated in April of 2024 by Biggins. 

“On the grid iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop into a dangerous return man,” Biggins said. “Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch…Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably the highest as a receiver.”

USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class

Centennial Huskies Quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) prepares to pass the ball at Liberty High School on Sept. 21, 2024, in Pe
Centennial Huskies Quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) prepares to pass the ball at Liberty High School on Sept. 21, 2024, in Peoria. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026 per 247Sports. USC has got commitments from 15 recruits for 2026, including a five-star and nine four-stars. The headliner of the class is the five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. This is a dramatic improvement from their 2025 class, which ranked No. 17 in the country and only consisted of one five-star and five four-stars.

If Trojans' coach Lincoln Riley is able to secure the majority of this class on national signing day, it will begin to signal the dawn of a new day at USC. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football