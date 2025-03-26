USC Trojans Host 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington, Oregon De-Commit Tomuhini Topui
The USC Trojans had some highly touted recruits visiting on Tuesday. Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui were both on USC’s campus. Earlier on Tuesday, Topui decommitted from Oregon and checked out the USC practice.
Tomuhini Topui Decommits From Oregon, Visits USC
Tomuhini Topui is a 6-3, 320 pound defensive lineman out of Santa Ana, California. Topui is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Topui committed to the Oregon Ducks in October of 2024. On Tuesday, he decommitted from Oregon and spent time later in the day at a Trojans practice.
He was evaluated in April of 2025 by National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. He is compared to current UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia.
“A two-way lineman who could end up on either side…Shows off nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty,” Biggins said. “Is a naturally strong kid with a verified 79 inch wing span and combined with his technique, feet, and balance…has the talent to play for anyone in the country.”
Brandon Arrington Visits USC
Brandon Arrington is a 6-2, 180 pound cornerback out of Spring, Valley, California. Arrington is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2025 per On3. In addition to cornerback, Arrington has shown the ability to dominate on the other side of the ball. Arrington is also a track star with a 100 meter time of 10.43 seconds and a 200 meter time of 20.76 seconds.
Arrington had an unofficial visit with USC on Tuesday and has an official visit with the Trojans set for this upcoming June. Arrington was evaluated in April of 2024 by Biggins.
“On the grid iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop into a dangerous return man,” Biggins said. “Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch…Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably the highest as a receiver.”
USC Trojans 2026 Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans currently have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026 per 247Sports. USC has got commitments from 15 recruits for 2026, including a five-star and nine four-stars. The headliner of the class is the five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. This is a dramatic improvement from their 2025 class, which ranked No. 17 in the country and only consisted of one five-star and five four-stars.
If Trojans' coach Lincoln Riley is able to secure the majority of this class on national signing day, it will begin to signal the dawn of a new day at USC.