USC Trojans To Host Impressive List of Recruits in June: Brandon Arrington, Chris Henry Jr.
With the early national signing period taking place the first week of December and before championship weekend, the recruiting process has sped up and official visits in the summer have become the new norm for high school recruits.
Prospects from across the country in the 2026 recruiting cycle are locking in their official visits and the USC Trojans have a very impressive list of blue-chip recruits that will be making their way to Los Angeles in June.
Loyola Blakefield (MD) four-star cornerback Khary Adams will get things rolling by making the cross-country trip on June 3. When Adams announced where he would taking his visits last week the Trojans were not on the itinerary but earlier this week, the Maryland native added USC to the list.
Adams’ visit will take place on a Tuesday before the Trojans host one of their biggest recruiting weekends of the year. USC will have 13 players that are ranked inside the On3 Industry Rankings top 200 recruits, including five-star receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Tristen Keys.
Four-star edge Simote Katoanga, four-star safety Simeon Caldwell, four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee, four-star defensive tackle Tiki Hola and four-star receivers Trent Mosely, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jalen Lott and Boobie Feaster are several other notable names that will be on campus.
Katoanga, Dixon-Wyatt and Mosely are all uncommitted prospects from the Orange County area the Trojans would love to keep from leaving the state of California.
“There’s so many great talent in Southern California, to imagine if they kept them all in LA would be pretty special,” Katoanga said.
The following weekend, starting June 13, USC currently has 13 players that are expected to be on campus, including four-star receiver Naeem Burroughs, four-star edge Jackson Ford and four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa and Samuel Utu.
Utu comes from nearby Orange Lutheran (CA) High School, one of the top high school programs in the state. And with elite offensive line prospects not coming around very often in Southern California, Utu is a high priority for the Trojans.
Four-star defensive lineman and USC commit Braeden Jones will make the trip from Illinois as several schools try to prevent the highly touted prospect from heading out west.
The Trojans will host four recruits from Southern California that following Tuesday, June 17 that could end up shaping their 2026 recruiting class. Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, four-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili and four-star Tomuhini Topui.
Arrington had his first game day experience with USC in November to watch them defeat Nebraska. USC coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn went down to San Diego County to visit Arrington at his school in early in January. And then Lynn and defensive backs coach Doug Belk made an in-home visit in late January.
“What excites me is that they showed me love and showed the priority they have for me and they been showing love since day one,” Arrington told On3.
Bowman and Topui come from Mater Dei, the top-ranked high school team in the country. The Trojans have not signed a player from the prestigious local school since the 2022 cycle, something they have made a priority to change in this cycle. Topui is currently committed to Oregon, but USC is making a strong push to flip him.
The Trojans will host a trio of highly touted defensive line prospects starting June. 20, including four-star edge Nolan Wilson and Zach Groves, and four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil.
USC currently holds 10 commitments in their No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the On3 Industry Rankings. After a successful Junior Day event at the beginning of the month and a coaching staff that has been relentless on the recruiting trail, the Trojans are making a strong push for the top-ranked spot.