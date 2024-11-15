USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Stars Jahkeem Stewart, Brandon Arrington Visiting
The USC Trojans are hosting multiple five-star recruits as they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers: defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and athlete Brandon Arrington.
Between losing four-star recruits Shamar Arnoux and Hayden Lowe, USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are looking to salvage the Trojans' 2025 recruiting class. USC will have a number of prospects from both the 2025 and 2026 classes on campus for the Nebraska game.
Jahkeem Stewart – Defensive Line
Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is taking an official visit to USC. The other schools known to be interested in Stewart are the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Oregon Ducks. The Trojans are a finalist, but appear to be lower on his final list of schools. Stewart is the top recruit visiting the Trojans on Nov. 16.
Stewart’s trainer, Clyde Alexander spoke to On3 about Stewart’s interest in USC. Alexander highlighted Stewart’s interest in playing for defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
“With Coach (D’Anton) Lynn, this season hasn’t gone as they like but if you really pay attention to the games, they’ve been in all the games they lost,” Alexander said. “A couple plays didn’t go their way. You’re looking at a completely different outcome. These games were close battles and defensively Coach Lynn had one of the top defenses in the country last year. He is a great coach. Has a great pedigree. An NFL Pedigree.”
Stewart is also interested in being in California to help his brand outside of football.
“The opportunities they present for him with life after football, Jahkeem is one of those kids he really wants to be successful outside of football,” Alexander said. “USC is one of those places, there is a lot of different companies, Fortune 500 companies, and a lot of opportunities in that Los Angeles area. Being able to connect and network in that realm are things that really attract him.”
On3 ranks Stewart as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation. Stewart will commit to one of his final schools during the early signing period which begins Dec. 4.
Tobi Haastrup – Edge Rusher
Four-star edge rusher Tobi Haastrup has not yet committed to a school. Being from Houston (TX.) and based on interest level, Haastrup is projected to land at Texas A&M. On3 ranks Haastrup as the No. 30 edge rusher in the nation. Though USC may not be one of his top schools, the Trojans have a chance to convince him during the visit.
Jadon Perlotte – Linebacker
Three-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte committed to USC on July 30. The linebacker from Burford (Ga.) is a player visiting that may be committed, but it will be important to still impress him and hold onto him. Perlotte is the No. 28 linebacker in the nation. Riley and the team will have to show Perlotte why USC is the right fit for him.
James Johnson – Wide receiver
Three-star wide receiver James Johnson committed to USC on Aug. 30. Keeping an offensive weapon will be important for the Trojans, known for their depth at the skill positions on offense. Johnson is the No. 160 receiver in the nation according to On3.
Cash Jacobsen – Offensive Lineman
Cash Jacobsen is a three-star offensive lineman from Jenks (Ok.). He is a physical athlete who can play both on the offensive and defensive line. He is predicted to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners, but USC has a chance to change his decision with his upcoming visit.
Class of 2025 Unofficial Visitors
There are many players from the class of 2025 having an unofficial visit as well. The four visitors are all currently committed to USC, and the two four-star recruits visiting are linebacker Marai Tagoa’I and cornerback Trestin Castro. Both committed to USC in April.
Three-star defensive lineman Floyd Boucard committed to USC on Oct. 3 after previously committing to the Oklahoma Sooners. Boucard announced on social media that he will be in the Coliseum for the Nebraska game. Three-star offensive tackle commit Elijah Vaikona will also be in attendance.
Class of 2026
The Trojans will host 12 unofficial visitors from the class of 2026. One player to keep an early eye on is five-star athlete Brandon Arrington. He is the top prospect attending this weekend from the class of 2026.
2026 four-star edge rusher Xavier Griffen committed to USC in July, and the elite prospect will be back in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Uncommitted four-star cornerback RJ Sermon, offensive tackle Kelvin Obot, running back Shahn Alston, offensive tackle Samuelu Utu, wide receiver Trent Mosley, edge rusher Nolan Wilson, and defensive lineman Dylan Berymon are all scheduled to visit the Trojans.
There will also be a couple of three-star recruits in the class in 2026 visiting, all of which are committed to USC: cornerback Madden Riordan, safety Josh Holland, and wide receiver Ja’Myron Baker.
Between recruiting and pushing for their fifth win this season, this is a big game for the Trojans. The USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
MORE: USC Trojans Losing 5-Star QB Julian Lewis To Georgia Bulldogs? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: Nebraska Starting Quarterback vs. USC? Dylan Raiola Injury Update
MORE: USC Trojans Throwback Uniforms Unveiled For Nebraska Cornhuskers Game: Photos
MORE: USC Trojans On NCAA Probation Due To Coaching Violations: Lincoln Riley Not Suspended
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts to NCAA Probation: 'We Don't Take It Lightly'
MORE: USC Trojans Commit Carde Smith Trending to Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast