USC Trojans Host Northwestern Wildcats in Critical Big Ten Clash
The No. 19 USC Trojans (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) host Northwestern (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) in the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since the 1996 Rose Bowl.
The star of that meeting, Trojans receiver Keyshawn Johnson, will lead Southern Cal out of the tunnel for this matchup. Johnson caught 12 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown in a 41-32 victory.
USC leads the series 5-0 and looks to remain unbeaten against the Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.
First Quarter
15:00 - Northwestern wins the toss and defers to the 2nd half. USC will receive.
Offensive Fireworks
It’s no surprise the Trojans have another high-powered offense under Lincoln Riley, which ranks second in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten in total offense (505.9).
However, in last weeks win over Nebraska, USC got off to a slow start, going three-and-out on its first two possessions. The Trojans scored a season-low six points in the first half and had less than 60 passing yards.
“I think just the way to fix it is just obviously starting faster, being able to just go out there and execute plays,” said USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. “Worry about the Trojans, nobody else, just eliminating all the other factors that really don't matter. No matter whether that be people talking or what the environment's like or what the weather's like, I think just focusing on what we're good at and continue to execute.”
A good way to start fast is leaning on redshirt freshman running back King Miller, who led the Trojans with 129 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown last week against Nebraska. Miller had five rushes over 10 yards in that contest, which led all Power Four running backs.
The walk-on has been on the biggest stories in college football since a series of injuries late in the first half of USC’s win over Michigan thrusted him into the No. 1 running back role.
The Trojans have dealt with numerous injuries at running back and on the offensive line. Still, they have not only managed to make it work, but continue playing at a high level.
Maiava still has star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane and a pair of tight ends in Lake McRee and Walker Lyons that have provided a new element to the USC offense in 2025.
Short Week
The Trojans arrived back in Los Angeles early Sunday morning after last Saturday’s win and will be back in action on Friday.
USC coach Lincoln Riley made his displeasures with the Big Ten scheduling known last weekend. Regardless, the schedule is the schedule and the Trojans can only control themselves.
On paper, this matchup against Northwestern is set up to be a trap game for the Trojans. But Riley has ensured his team remained focused throughout the week.
Riley at the beginning the week, told us that it's a new week and it's time to start over and win the week. And I think we've done a great job of that up,” said USC offensive tackle Elijah Paige.
College Football Playoff Race
The Trojans are in a must-win scenario ever week during this final month of the regular season to remain alive in the College Football Playoff and that begins tonight.