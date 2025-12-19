USC Trojans Face Key Question For Tanook Hines Amid NFL Departures
The USC Trojans offseason movement changes things around for spring camp, including new talent from the 2026 early signing class and elevating current players to starting roles.
Looking ahead, with USC receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the starting wide receiver position will most likely go to Tanook Hines, the true freshman wide receiver from Houston, Texas.
Hines' numbers on paper did not compare to what Lane and Lemon produced this season, but for his first collegiate season and the edge he brought with with every play, makes him a perfect candidate to fill Lemon's shoes as starting receiver.
First Collegiate Season For Tanook Hines
Hines is similar to Lemon, he may not bring the size or the length against talented Big Ten defense's, but when the ball's in the air, you can almost guarantee Hines will find a way to grab it. The 6-foot receiver finished the season with 28 receptions for 398 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Again, the numbers don't scream best receiver in the conference, but his highlight-reel makes up for it.
Another reason Hines could be a prime candidate for the starting spot was his breakout game against the Oregon Ducks, where he recorded six catches for 141 receiving yards one touchdown. With numbers like that, Hines end of the season rise is a good sign entering the Alamo Bowl, where he'll likely be moved into starting with Lane and Lemon opting out.
Hines earned his debut at the season opener, when he was listed as WR3 on the depth chart, beating out guys like wide receiver Jay Fair and Jaden Richardson for the spot. For coach Lincoln Riley, the mindset and playing style Hines brings just as a freshman was impressive, and makes him a force on the field.
"The way he goes after the ball with a unique mindset for a freshman," Riley said. "Talk about a guy that really attacks the ball. He's played physical for us. He's been a really good blocker. He's done a good job picking up our system."
Connection With Jayden Maiava
Some of the biggest news of the Trojans re-signings was quarterback Jayden Maiava, the program announced on Dec. 14. Maiava's return is, like Hines, a step in the right direction of carrying USC's offensive momentum into next season.
Hines proved that his ability to make big plays was a huge part to the Trojans offense, allowing Maiava to release his impressive deep-ball pass and trust that anyone between Hines, Lemon or Lane would come down with it.
"It's been awesome. He's a talented player, the sky's the limit for him," Maiava said. "Right now, he’s just doing a lot of great things on the offensive side of the ball and, you know, he's going to continue to do that. That's who he is, it's the kind of player he is, and you got to appreciate people like that."
The Alamo Bowl will be chance for Hines to prove his worth as next season's WR1, and with Maiava back in the mix, could be a preview of what the 2026 air raid offense could look like.
