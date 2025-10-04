USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Reveals Toughest Critic
Jayden Maiava made some pretty impressive throws in last Saturday’s contest against Illinois.
Late in the third quarter, the USC Trojans were trailing by 14 and facing a 3rd-and-16 on their side of the field. With a defender bearing down on him, Maiava lofted a beautiful, layered pass up the seam for Makai Lemon in-between three defenders for a 29-yard gain.
It definitely took a lot of courage to even attempt a throw like that, but also plenty of toughness because Maiava knew he was going to take a big hit in the pocket and never flinched. Maiava was asked this week if any of his throws from last weekend stuck out to him.
“No, not really. Obviously, the pick that I want back, a play that I definitely want to take away, be smarter with the ball.”
Maiava had tried to squeeze in a pass for Lemon over the middle early in the third quarter that was picked off, his first turnover of the season.
Early Season Success
The redshirt junior signal-caller has been phenomenal through the first five games of the 2025 season. Maiava ranks second in the country in passing yards and yards per completion and third in passing efficiency.
He’s become a much more accurate passer, completing 70.5-percent of his throws, which is up 11-percent from 2024. Still, Maiava is far from satisfied. When Maiava was asked what he felt like he was doing right on film, the Trojans quarterback responded, “nothing right now.”
Humble Beginnings
Maiava will never point to himself when it comes to individual success. He’s the ultimate team leader and the reason he’s been chosen as a team captain for every game when they are chosen on a week-to-week basis.
“It's never about me. It's always about buying into the team, and how can I make the team better in terms of my job, and how can I be a better person for them,” Maiava said.
MORE: How 5-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet Could Shake Up USC's Offense
MORE: Burning Questions Surround USC Trojans Program During Crucial Bye Week
MORE: USC’s Schedule Turns Brutal as Defensive Concerns Intensify
His humbleness can be traced back to his roots and the way he was raised.
“I probably say my upbringing. I keep my head down and work a lot of the times,” Maiava said. “But I think just being open to the learning, whatever I can do to better myself on and off the field, to be able to provide for this team and do my job the best I can.”
Relationship with Lincoln Riley
Lincoln Riley’s resume when it comes to develop quarterbacks is well-documented, three Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft, five current NFL starting quarterbacks and one Super Bowl MVP.
So, watching Maiava make tremendous strides in his second year with the program is no surprise. His relationship with Riley has grown exponentially as well.
Riley is able to settle down his quarterback in tough situations and that was on full display in week 5 after Maiava's first interception of the season. Maiava settled back in and led three straight scores drives, two of which he threw a touchdown pass to Lemon.
“Something that he does, he just tells me to lock back in and go out there and make routine plays,” Maiava said.