USC Trojans Set to Host Open Workout for Fans
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A boom in in-state recruiting and an open workout? Sounds like something from the Pete Carroll era, but it is indeed a move done by Lincoln Riley.
Riley has steadily rebuilt USC’s connection to the SoCal region. In 2025, Riley replaced the spring game with Fan Appreciation Day to celebrate the end of the Trojans’ spring camp. The annual festival included player meet-and-greets, a raffle, giveaways and other activities for fans
As for retaining in-state players, 57-percent of the 2026 class and 64-percent of the 2027 class come from California. Now Riley and the Trojans will be hosting their first ever beach day.
On July 22, the Trojans will be hosting a beach day at Hermosa Beach. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT, fans will be able to watch the Trojans workout. Afterwards there will be opportunities to take pictures and get autographs from the players. There will be giveaway items and a dodge ball game as well.
Under the Riley regime, the beach day marks his first public event. While Carroll technically didn’t host events like this, the open practices strengthened the connection between fans and the program. It also opened the doorway to the L.A. connection and celebrity culture.
Now that Riley has reclaimed a stake in local players and programs, community events such as this can also re-strengthen the bond with the Trojan faithful. The beach day also provides momentum for the team as they head into fall camp.
This wouldn't be the first time Hermosa Beach has been home to a football team.
In 2024, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their Draft Experience there. From April 25 to April 26, fans gathered together to watch the draft. Former players were also in attendance and there were special performances by the Rams Cheerleaders and the Mariachi Rams. They also built a 60-yard football field on the beach where they ran skills-and-drills for young fans.
After seeing the success of a beach activation, it seems that Riley and the Trojans have borrowed this model to boost fan engagement and build upon the excitement for the 2026 season – No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2026, second season in the Big Ten, Riley’s fifth year and high expectations.
USC Trojans' Brief History of Beach Practices
Although this marks the first public event at the beach, it also marks 10 years since the Trojans had held a practice by the shore.
In June 2016, Clay Helton changed up the normal summer training schedule with a sunrise workout at Pacific Beach (San Diego, Calif.). The workout included hills sprints, calisthenics and other conditioning drills to prepare the Trojans for their season opener versus Alabama.
Under Steve Sarkisian, the Trojans made Hermosa Beach their home for team bonding (April 2015). Once spring practices concluded, the team used the day to relax, catch waves or play games.
Overall, embracing California beach culture is back to being a staple in the football program.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy