USC Trojans Set to Host Open Workout for Fans

A boom in in-state recruiting and an open workout? Sounds like something from the Pete Carroll era, but it is indeed a move done by Lincoln Riley.

Riley has steadily rebuilt USC’s connection to the SoCal region. In 2025, Riley replaced the spring game with Fan Appreciation Day to celebrate the end of the Trojans’ spring camp. The annual festival included player meet-and-greets, a raffle, giveaways and other activities for fans

As for retaining in-state players, 57-percent of the 2026 class and 64-percent of the 2027 class come from California. Now Riley and the Trojans will be hosting their first ever beach day.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On July 22, the Trojans will be hosting a beach day at Hermosa Beach. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT, fans will be able to watch the Trojans workout. Afterwards there will be opportunities to take pictures and get autographs from the players. There will be giveaway items and a dodge ball game as well.

Under the Riley regime, the beach day marks his first public event. While Carroll technically didn’t host events like this, the open practices strengthened the connection between fans and the program. It also opened the doorway to the L.A. connection and celebrity culture.

Now that Riley has reclaimed a stake in local players and programs, community events such as this can also re-strengthen the bond with the Trojan faithful. The beach day also provides momentum for the team as they head into fall camp.

Join @uscfb on Wednesday, July 22, for a beach day in Hermosa Beach 🏝️✌️https://t.co/jWgVY8TBy4 pic.twitter.com/6aS5xVXkmI — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 16, 2026

This wouldn't be the first time Hermosa Beach has been home to a football team.

In 2024, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their Draft Experience there. From April 25 to April 26, fans gathered together to watch the draft. Former players were also in attendance and there were special performances by the Rams Cheerleaders and the Mariachi Rams. They also built a 60-yard football field on the beach where they ran skills-and-drills for young fans.

After seeing the success of a beach activation, it seems that Riley and the Trojans have borrowed this model to boost fan engagement and build upon the excitement for the 2026 season – No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2026, second season in the Big Ten, Riley’s fifth year and high expectations.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans' Brief History of Beach Practices

Although this marks the first public event at the beach, it also marks 10 years since the Trojans had held a practice by the shore.

In June 2016, Clay Helton changed up the normal summer training schedule with a sunrise workout at Pacific Beach (San Diego, Calif.). The workout included hills sprints, calisthenics and other conditioning drills to prepare the Trojans for their season opener versus Alabama.

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton leads his players onto the field for the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Steve Sarkisian, the Trojans made Hermosa Beach their home for team bonding (April 2015). Once spring practices concluded, the team used the day to relax, catch waves or play games.

Overall, embracing California beach culture is back to being a staple in the football program.

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