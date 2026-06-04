USC Trojans Hosting Five-Star Recruit With Caleb Williams Connections

The USC Trojans are one week away from hosting their latest big recruiting weekend.

USC already hosted four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola, who visited the campus during the final week of May. The Hawai'i prospect Bertola will visit other schools. though, before making a final decision.

Now an even more high-profile recruit is visiting the Trojans from June 10-12. And this one is related to one notable Trojans legend still revered to this day.

USC Trojans to Host 5-Star Tyzon Swann

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Blue chip defensive lineman for 2028 Tyzon Swann is coming from Henry E. Lackey High in Indian Head, Maryland to check out the Trojans later this month. Trojans insider for On3/Rivals Scott Schrader revealed Swann's visit date.

USC will roll out the red carpet for him and not just because of his high-caliber defensive line play either. It's because USC icon Caleb Williams is his cousin.

The same Williams who represents the last Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 NFL Draft pick USC produced.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bears and former Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams poses with Heisman Trophy at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff likely will pull out some aggressive sales pitches to land Swann.

Obviously Swann plays a far different position than his Chicago Bears cousin. But when one watches Swann's game closely, they'll see why the trench defender is so highly-coveted on the recruiting trail.

How Tyzon Swann can Impact USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired jersey numbers of Southern California Trojans Heisman Trophy winners at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle. From left: Mike Garrett (20), O.J. Simpson (32), Charles White (12), Marcus Allen (33), Carson Palmer (3) , Matt Leinart (11), Reggie Bush (5) and Caleb Williams (13). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC can bring in a talent who's even more highly-rated than past prized Trojan recruits.

Swann already holds a 96 rating from Rivals before his junior season of high school football. That rates him higher than 2025 prized defensive lineman signing Jahkeem Stewart, who was rated at 96 but not until he entered his senior season. Swann also ranks higher than 2026 defensive tackle signing Jaimeon Winfield, who was a four-star with a 96 score per On3/Rivals.

Swann does rank lower at the moment to five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle, who landed an impressive 98 rating.

The 6-4, 235-pounder delivers an uncanny foot explosion that's not normal for high school defensive line prospects. That quickness allows Swann to penetrate gaps with ease then create discomfort for running backs and quarterbacks. His high school allows him to play up and down the line, further disrupting blocking assignments along the line.

Swann's basketball background helps with developing his rapid fire feet and athleticism. He clearly has few peers in his age group, much like his iconic cousin. But USC will need to fend off some powerhouses to ensure Swann will add some Trojan representation in that family tree.

The Powers USC Must Fend off for Tyzon Swann

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Here's what comes with the territory of earning a five-star ranking: competition for his commitment.

Swann holds a number of offers with some notable SEC options he's considering. He's checking out Alabama before the USC trip on June 5-7 according to 247Sports' Brian Dohn. Swann already visited Florida and Auburn, two schools he currently considering per Dohn.

That's not all on the recruitment front, as Swann is visiting Texas Tech after his Alabama visit. The Red Raiders already have landed 2027 four-star defensive tackle Khyren Haywood to boost their future trench room and are creating a new defensive identity. Swann then does a Big Ten blitz after TTU consisting of Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.

USC secures a massive five-star win one year after landing Wafle if it wins over Swann. It'll take more than Riley to coax him, though. The Trojans need defensive line coach Shaun Nua, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, plus the front office led by general manager Chad Bowden to win him over. Getting help from Swann's cousin certainly helps too.

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