Two Underrated USC Trojans Receiver Recruits Fans Should Know

The USC Trojans reel in seven brand new wide receivers for 2026. Five of them, including transfer Terrell Anderson from North Carolina State, rank as four-star recruits.

Anderson no doubt is expected to become an impact performer out the gate for coach Lincoln Riley and company. Fellow four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is another breakout candidate to watch after starring for the always deeply talented Mater Dei High in Santa Ana. One more four-star in Ethan "Boobie" Feaster looks ready to catch passes right away too.

But USC presents two under-the-radar wide receivers worth watching closely this fall for these reasons.

Three-Star Receiver Tron Baker

USC Trojans freshman receiver Tron Baker | USC Trojans on SI

Baker arrives via traditional Southern California prep heavyweight Sierra Canyon, yet earned a three-star label from the national recruiting outlets.

But his numbers spiked after leaving Los Alamitos High, including averaging 15.7 yards per catch and scoring eight touchdowns for Sierra Canyon. It's not his speed that brings intrigue either to the land of Troy.

Baker presents rapid-fire feet to create separation from his defenders while also trusting his eyes and hands to complete the catch. He doesn't slow down his feet once the ball arrives, bringing a turn-and-burn element USC will want down the road. He rises as a contender to work the sidelines for Riley and this offense.

Riley himself sees a lot of a past Trojans star he coached. He told reporters during spring practices that Baker reminds him of Tahj Washington, especially with how Baker makes the tough catches and presents smarts on how to attack coverages.

Baker's earning that comparison rises as fuel to take the three-star wideout seriously this fall. Even though he walks into a crowded room featuring the aforementioned Anderson and the four-stars. But Baker can contend for slot wide receiver duties right out of the gate and establish himself as a new "Washington" for this Air Raid offense.

Three-Star Receiver Roderick Tezeno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tezeno rose as one of the early verbal commits for the now top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, with receivers coach Dennis Simmons leading the charge for USC. Tezeno even landed on the late radars of Georgia and Missouri out of the SEC.

He comes across as a forgotten member of this deep recruiting class, especially on the perimeter. But Tezeno presents reasons to be taken seriously this fall, too, for USC.

For starters, Tezeno is a larger receiver at 6-2 and comes equipped with hops via his basketball background. He's not a straight-line speed burner in the mold of Baker or even Feaster, but his mix of size and hops turns him into a red zone target down the road. He hands Riley and this offense a lob specialist when USC is inside the opposing 20-yard line.

He'll contend for outside perimeter duties once the fall practices start up. He also hails from Opelousas, Louisiana, where he faced his share of future SEC-caliber players under the Friday night lights. Tezeno could rise as an early jump ball contender in the post-Ja'Kobi Lane universe for the Trojans.

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