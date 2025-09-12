USC Trojans' Roster Might Feature Next Dynamic Duo in College Football
The USC Trojans have put together back-to-back dominating wins to open the season against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, which has allowed the Trojans to play some of their backups on offense and defense in their last two matchups.
USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Debut
One of those players is USC backup quarterback Husan Longstreet, who played in both games, recording 103 passing yards and one touchdown. Longstreet also collected 60 rushing yards in those games along with two scores.
Longstreet comes to USC as a talented five-star quarterback out of the 2025 recruiting class from Centennial High School in Corona, California. The future is bright at the quarterback position for USC with current starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and Longstreet as a potential future starter.
Longstreet Brothers: Trojans' Newest Dynamic Duo
This season, Husan, isn't the only member of the Longstreet family who has played for the Trojans through the first two weeks. Husan's older brother, Kevin Longstreet, is a redshirt sophomore cornerback that also has a bright future for USC.
A class of 2023 recruit, Kevin originally signed with Texas A&M and started his college career there before transferring to USC to play with his brother. Longstreet spent two seasons in College Station with the Aggies, where he appeared in six games, recording one pass defended.
In his first two games with the Trojans, Longstreet has recorded three total tackles and two passes defended. While the future is still uncertain as to what role the Longstreet brothers will have on USC's roster, one thing is for certain: the memory of them playing together in two games to start the 2025 season is one that will last a lifetime.
Will Fans See The Longstreet Brothersx Against Purdue On Saturday?
With USC set to open up its Big Ten schedule on Saturday on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers, it is unlikely that fans will see the Longstreet brothers play together in the Trojans third game of the season.
The Trojans enter their Big Ten opener against Purdue as 20.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Still, USC's coaches could prioritize Maiava's reps against a Big Ten opponent as the Trojans' schedule is about to ramp up in difficulty.
If the game is similar to USC's prior two games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, then it is a possibility that could see the Longstreet brothers in game action this weekend. For now though, expect the two to sit this game out.
USC will face off against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
