USC Trojans' Roster Might Feature Next Dynamic Duo in College Football

In the first two weeks of USC football's 2025 season, Trojans backup quarterback Husan Longstreet has shared the field with his older brother Kevin Longstreet. Will Trojans fans see these two appear in more games for USC this season?

Caden Handwork

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have put together back-to-back dominating wins to open the season against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, which has allowed the Trojans to play some of their backups on offense and defense in their last two matchups.

USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet's Debut

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of those players is USC backup quarterback Husan Longstreet, who played in both games, recording 103 passing yards and one touchdown. Longstreet also collected 60 rushing yards in those games along with two scores.

Longstreet comes to USC as a talented five-star quarterback out of the 2025 recruiting class from Centennial High School in Corona, California. The future is bright at the quarterback position for USC with current starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and Longstreet as a potential future starter.

Longstreet Brothers: Trojans' Newest Dynamic Duo

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This season, Husan, isn't the only member of the Longstreet family who has played for the Trojans through the first two weeks. Husan's older brother, Kevin Longstreet, is a redshirt sophomore cornerback that also has a bright future for USC.

A class of 2023 recruit, Kevin originally signed with Texas A&M and started his college career there before transferring to USC to play with his brother. Longstreet spent two seasons in College Station with the Aggies, where he appeared in six games, recording one pass defended.

In his first two games with the Trojans, Longstreet has recorded three total tackles and two passes defended. While the future is still uncertain as to what role the Longstreet brothers will have on USC's roster, one thing is for certain: the memory of them playing together in two games to start the 2025 season is one that will last a lifetime.

Will Fans See The Longstreet Brothersx Against Purdue On Saturday?

Sep 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Malachi Thomas (24) celebrates a sack with Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Charles Correa (5) during the second quarter against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With USC set to open up its Big Ten schedule on Saturday on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers, it is unlikely that fans will see the Longstreet brothers play together in the Trojans third game of the season.

The Trojans enter their Big Ten opener against Purdue as 20.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Still, USC's coaches could prioritize Maiava's reps against a Big Ten opponent as the Trojans' schedule is about to ramp up in difficulty.

If the game is similar to USC's prior two games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern, then it is a possibility that could see the Longstreet brothers in game action this weekend. For now though, expect the two to sit this game out.

USC will face off against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

