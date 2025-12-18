Transfer Questions Surround USC Trojans Quarterback

The USC Trojans shared the exciting news of quarterback Jayden Maiava re-signing for the 2026 season, which is a big win for coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

Maiava was one of the most pivotal pieces in the Trojans nine-win season, and helped USC take down two-ranked teams in then-No. 23 Iowa and then-No. 15 Michigan, and led the Big Ten in passing yards with 3,431.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Maiava's return leaves another USC quarterback in question: Husan Longstreet. After flipping his commitment from Texas A&M last year, Longstreet was a massive addition to the Trojans roster, and was bound to be an elite signal-caller under Riley. Now that Maiava has announced his return, where does Longstreet go from here?

Husan Longstreet's Passion Paves Way For Future

The five-star recruit from Corona, California would've more than likely been the Trojans starting quarterback if Maiava had declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Since Maiava is staying, Longstreet's passion for football could, potentially, be utilized with another program.

Longstreet saw action against both Missouri State and Georgia Southern to open the season. Against Missouri State, Longstreet finished with nine of nine passing, 69 passing yards, 54 rushing yards and one touchdown. He made it clear that his five-star talent is built for USC's offense.

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

MORE: Why LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Decision Raises a Big Question for USC’s Jayden Maiava

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Longstreet's dad, Kevin Longstreet, told On3 in an exclusive interview where Husan stands since Maiava's re-signing announcement. Kevin emphasized that Husan is focused on what's in front of him, but also wants the chance to contribute towards a National Championship.

“He loves the coaching staff. Husan is passionate about the game and winning a National Championship. That’s what motivates him. Thats what he wants to do, play a role to help move towards that," Kevin said to On3.

#USC running a 3x1 Fake Now Screen with a QB Lead Draw in the Red Zone.



Freshman QB Husan Longstreet showing off his athleticism. pic.twitter.com/9owYJqJXFX — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 31, 2025

Next Steps: Transfer Portal, Or Re-Sign?

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's a tough position to be put in, especially for someone of Husan's caliber, when a second-straight of being a backup quarterback appears likely. However, knowing an offensive mastermind like Riley, there could be plays drawn up tailored to Husan, who presents a passing and rushing threat.

Even with Husan's passion for football possibly drawing him away from the Trojans, Kevin also highlighted that South Central is home for the Corona, California native, and there's a chance he stays at USC.

Again, sitting as a second-string quarterback isn’t necessarily ideal for a competitor like Husan. However, two consecutive seasons under Lincoln Riley’s quarterback-friendly system, paired with the possibility of more red-zone packages, could still be a win for him. Add in his relationship with quarterbacks coach Luke Huard, and Husan’s chances of staying are far from zero.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears cornerback Navonn Barrett (5) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another added bonus to Husan staying at USC is getting to play alongside his brother, Kevin Longstreet, a sophomore cornerback who transferred from Texas A&M last season. He finished off his 2025 season appearing in four games with four total tackles.

However, Husan has not fully bought into staying at USC just yet, and is exploring the transfer portal. If he were to enter the portal, Husan would be one of the most sought after signal-callers, even among a group like Florida's DJ Lagway, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.

The true freshman quarterback will first compete with USC in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30, but then will face a difficult decision regarding his future.

Recommended Articles