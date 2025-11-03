USC Trojans' Identity Emerging in Second Big Ten Season
When the passing game fell flat, the ground game took over. The No. 20 USC Trojans' 21–17 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers wasn’t about quarterback stats or highlight throws — it was about dominance in the trenches and the rise of a walk-on.
Behind an offensive line that completely neutralized the Cornhuskers’ pass rush and freshman running back King Miller’s strong 129-yard performance, the Trojans found a gritty, Big Ten-style way to win.
Elite Protection Sets the Tone
Nebraska’s defense entered the matchup among the Big Ten’s top units in sacks and quarterback pressures, but USC’s line neutralized that threat completely. Left tackle Elijah Paige, right tackle Justin Tauanuu, and freshman guard Kaylon Miller were near perfect in pass protection — not allowing a single pressure across 64 offensive snaps.
According to Pro Football Focus, Paige posted a 90.8 pass-blocking grade, the highest in all of college football for the week and first among Power Four linemen. Miller followed with an 88.2, ranking first among all guards in the Big Ten, while Tauanuu’s 87.6 placed him third among Big Ten tackles and top ten nationally.
Even more impressive: all three linemen played every snap. For a unit that has seen injuries and personnel rotations throughout the season, Saturday was its most cohesive showing yet.
The rest of the group held steady as well. Center J’Onre Reed and guards Alani Noa and Tobias Raymond combined for over 130 total snaps, keeping the pocket clean despite and getting constant push up front to help set up big runs for King Miller out of the backfield.
King Miller Continues His Breakout Story
Behind that protection, walk-on freshman running back King Miller delivered another signature performance. He rushed 18 times for 129 yards, moving the chains and scoring the game-winning touchdown.
Miller’s physical running style was on full display. He averaged 3.72 yards after contact per carry, logged 67 yards after contact, and recorded five runs of 10-plus yards — all top marks in the Big Ten this week. He also gained eight first downs, ranking third in the conference.
On The PFF College Football Show, analyst Max Chadwick praised the young back’s consistency:
“He kept USC’s offense on schedule just enough in this one with the receivers struggling and Maiava really struggling too… what he’s done this year as a redshirt freshman walk-on is incredible. He’s making a serious case for the Burlesworth Trophy as the best former walk-on in college football.”
Through it all, Miller earned a 72.7 overall grade, the third-highest on the team behind only Tanook Hines and linebacker Eric Gentry.
Winning Ugly, Winning Gritty
This wasn’t USC coach Lincoln Riley’s trademark air raid masterpiece. It was a bruising, blue-collar Big Ten victory — the kind USC needs to win if it plans to compete in its new conference home.
With their quarterback struggling, the Trojans’ offensive line and a fearless freshman walk-on proved they could grind out a win when finesse failed. And if Saturday’s performance was any indication, USC’s foundation up front may finally be catching up with its talent on the perimeter.