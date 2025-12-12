USC's 2026 Non-Conference Schedule Could Be More Difficult Than Expected

The USC Trojans have finalized their non-conference schedule for the 2026 college football season, announcing on Thursday that they'll play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Sept. 12, 2026, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

It’ll be the first-ever meeting between USC and Louisiana. The Trojans' 2026 non-conference schedule will also include games against the Fresno State Bulldogs and potentially the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, if the two schools can reach an agreement on extending their rivalry series.

Why USC's 2026 Non-Conference Schedule Will Be More Difficult

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) fumbles the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jared Dawson (93)defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Trojans' 2026 non-conference schedule is expected to be much difficult than their slate this season. In addition to losing to Notre Dame in South Bend on Oct. 18 this season, the Trojans defeated the Missouri State Bears and the Georgia Southern Eagles as part of their three-game non-conference slate.

While USC should be able to beat both Fresno State and Louisiana pretty handily to begin the 2026 season, both programs are known for being respectable Group of Five teams and will give the Trojans their best shot.

Louisiana finished the 2025 regular season with a 6-6 record, finishing second in the Sun Belt West Division. The Ragin' Cajuns look to finish the season with a winning record by beating the Delaware Blue Hens in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Dec. 17.

Cajuns quarterback Lunch Winfield 2 hands off to Zylan Perry 3, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Texas State Football. Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresno State enters the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl against Miami (OH) with an 8-4 record and finished the regular season ranked fifth in the Mountain West. USC and Fresno State have met six times before, with the Trojans leading the all-time series 4-1. USC's win over Fresno State in 2005 was vacated. The Bulldogs' lone win against USC came when the two programs first met in 1992, with Fresno State winning 24-7 at the Freedom Bowl in Anaheim, California.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job

MORE: How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans

MORE: USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC and Fresno State shared one common opponent this season, as they both dominated the Georgia Southern Eagles in September. USC will face Fresno State for the first time since 2022, when they defeated the Bulldogs 45-17 at the Coliseum.

USC's 2026 Big Ten Gauntlet Schedule

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates scoring a touch down with wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans' two games to kick off the season will be a great tune-up for what is expected to be a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule in 2026. In addition to possibly playing Notre Dame out of conference at home, USC will face the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies. The Trojans will also play the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions on the road.

Entering its fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, USC has high expectations to reach the College Football Playoff. To make that goal a reality, the Trojans will need to win a majority, if not all, of their tough home games.

USC will also need to overcome its struggles of winning on the road in order to beat Indiana and Penn State. That’s also not including the Trojans' other road matchups against Wisconsin, UCLA, and Rutgers, which could be potential trap games.

Recommended Articles