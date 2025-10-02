USC Trojans Game vs. Illinois Delivered Massive National Audience

Most watched CFB games, Week 5:



Bama-UGA (ABC): 10.4M

Oregon-PSU (NBC): 8.8M

LSU-Ole Miss (ABC): 6.7M

Ohio St-Wash. (CBS): 5.2M

FSU-Va. (ESPN): 4.4M (Friday)

ND-Arkansas (ABC): 4.3M

USC-Illinois (FOX): 4.1M



Tied with Week 1 for the most 4M+ games.