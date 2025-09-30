All Trojans

Former USC Quarterbacks Helping Make Trojans History in NFL

For the first time since 2009, three former USC Trojans quarterbacks—Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold, Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, and New York Giants' Jaxson Dark—started NFL games in the same week, all earning wins.

Jalon Dixon

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In week 4 of the NFL Season, history repeated itself as fans watched USC quarterback lore come full circle.

For the first time since 2009, three former Trojans started NFL games at quarterback in the same week. With a little bit of help from the transfer portal, three current NFL quarterbacks wore a USC jersey during their career.

And in a storybook twist, all three—New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, Seattle Seahawks veteran Sam Darnold, and Chicago Bears second-year starter Caleb Williams—walked off the field with victories.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) prepares to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

That’s right: USC’s quarterback lineage, often questioned in recent years, just had its most significant NFL moment in over a decade.

Trojans fans might recall that Dart transferred out of USC after the 2021 season and spent the majority of his college career at Ole Miss with Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. USC can't fully claim Dart as one of their own starting in the NFL, but his success brings about a unique stat for passers in the NFL that have worn the Trojans jersey.

Dart’s surprise promotion with the Giants, Darnold’s heroics in Seattle, and Williams’ growing poise in Chicago brought back echoes of Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Mark Sanchez, and Matt Cassel carrying the Trojan banner in 2009.

Darnold Finds Redemption in Seattle

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It was Sam Darnold who kicked things off on Thursday Night Football. The former USC starter from 2016–17, looked to get his second victory as the new signal call for the Seattle Seahawks.

Against the Vikings, Darnold went 18-of-26 for 242 yards and a touchdown, then authored the drive of the week.

With 23 seconds left and the game tied, he hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 22-yard strike that set up Jason Myers’ 52-yard game-winning field goal.

Dart’s Debut Sparks Giants

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrated a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The week started with the biggest headline: the Giants benched veteran Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart, who played one season at USC in 2021 before transferring to Ole Miss.

Thrust into the spotlight against a previously undefeated Chargers team, Dart delivered.

He completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, while adding 54 rushing yards and a score on the ground. His 15-yard touchdown run broke the game open, and his poise down the stretch sealed a 21-18 upset.

Williams Shows Grit in Chicago

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Last was Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams—the 2022 Heisman winner who starred for USC from 2022 to 2023—added his chapter to USC’s quarterback renaissance.

He finished 22-of-37 for 212 yards, a touchdown, and a pick, but it was his resilience in crunch time that mattered most.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Trailing in the fourth, Williams went 5-for-6 on the decisive drive, capping it with a 27-yard strike to Rome Odunze and setting up DeAndre Swift’s go-ahead touchdown.

A blocked field goal on the final play preserved the 25-24 victory and gave Williams the kind of early signature win Bears fans have been craving.

The First USC Trio Since 2009

Nov 8, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll, right, and quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) celebrate after game against the California Golden Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated California 17-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To understand the weight of this moment, one has to go back to 2009.

That season, Carson Palmer (2002 Heisman winner, USC starter from 1998–2002) led the Cincinnati Bengals to a division title.

Unknown date 2001; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer in action against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images

Mark Sanchez (2008 USC starter and Rose Bowl MVP) entered the league as a rookie with the New York Jets and guided them to the playoffs.

Matt Leinart (2004 Heisman winner, USC starter from 2003–05) got opportunities with the Arizona Cardinals, though inconsistency stalled his rise.

And Matt Cassel—who never started a game at USC but learned behind Palmer and Leinart—took over in Kansas City after his breakout season with New England and became the Chiefs’ full-time starter.

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart celebrates USC's 61-yard pass play late in the fourth quarter of their 34-31 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. The play set up Leinart's game-winnning touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

It was a rare alignment: four former USC quarterbacks starting NFL games in the same season.

That group cemented the Trojans’ reputation as “QBU” at the time, with both first-round stars and a long-shot backup-turned-starter carrying the brand forward.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball during the first quarter against Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This isn’t just a quirky stat for Trojans fans—it’s a tangible marker of USC’s presence in the NFL.

It doesn’t erase the uneven history of Trojan signal-callers in the pros, but it does reestablish USC as a program capable of producing quarterbacks who matter at the game’s highest level.

Week 4 proved that three different eras of USC football are now converging in the NFL spotlight.

Jalon Dixon
