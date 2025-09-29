Why Transfer Lineman Bear Alexander is Thriving at Oregon After Rocky USC Exit
The one that got away is now making noise in Eugene. Former USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander, once projected to be a centerpiece in the Trojans’ defensive rebuild, has quickly found new life as a disruptive force for No. 2 Oregon.
His latest performance came on one of the biggest stages of the season—a 30–24 double-overtime victory over No. 7 Penn State.
In that game, Alexander logged five tackles and anchored a Ducks’ pass rush that smothered quarterback Drew Allar, holding the Nittany Lions to just 137 passing yards.
It’s not just one game. Through five weeks, Alexander has become a steady contributor on a defensive front that’s helped Oregon climb to fifth nationally in passing defense, holding opponents to just 123.4 yards per game.
Lining up alongside future NFL prospect Matayo Uiagalelei, he has 18 total tackles, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery, proving that his move north wasn’t just a change of scenery—it was a career reset.
A Promising Start at USC That Faded Fast
Alexander’s rise in Eugene is made more striking by how suddenly his USC story unraveled. After transferring from Georgia in 2023, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound tackle looked like a future star.
His sophomore year in cardinal and gold produced 47 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
At just 20 years old, he was flashing the kind of interior dominance USC hadn’t seen in years, and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn envisioned him as a building block moving forward.
But 2024 never got off the ground. A nagging hamstring injury limited Alexander’s snaps early in the season.
Even as coaches praised his development behind the scenes, he didn’t start any of USC’s first three games and played sparingly—28 snaps in Week 1, 20 the next, and 21 in a loss to Michigan.
Then came the public frustrations. Alexander and his family voiced displeasure on social media, and within days his guardian, Tony Jones, confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that the relationship with USC was “severed.”
Asked if the split was about playing time, Jones told the Times, “100%.” Alexander would redshirt the remainder of the season to preserve eligibility, finishing the year with just five tackles.
A Big Ten Rivalry Turned Personal
Now comes the part USC fans can’t ignore. Alexander didn’t just leave the program—he landed at a Big Ten rival.
Oregon’s defense has been one of the nation’s most disciplined units, and Alexander is once again playing starter-level reps in high-leverage situations.
His ability to eat up double teams and plug the interior has been central to Oregon’s identity, especially in games like the Penn State win.
That success raises an uncomfortable question in Los Angeles: how did USC let this happen?
A once-promising All-Pac-12 caliber talent is now thriving elsewhere, while the Trojans’ defense remains outside the top 50 nationally in yards allowed.
For a team that spent the offseason promising defensive growth, seeing Alexander blossom in Eugene is a painful reminder of what could have been.
November 22: A Date to Circle
The story could still come full circle. On Nov. 22, Oregon hosts USC in a matchup that could carry enormous stakes in the Big Ten championship race and even College Football Playoff seeding.
If Alexander continues on this trajectory, that game will carry a subplot with personal weight: the defensive tackle USC couldn’t keep versus the offense he once practiced against every day.
For USC coach Lincoln Riley, it’s an unavoidable reality. Losing players to the portal is part of today’s college football landscape.
But watching one of the most talented linemen in recent USC history line up against his former team—on the road, in a game that could decide the Trojans’ season—is the kind of twist no coach or fan wants to see.
Alexander has moved on. He’s producing, thriving, and playing with the edge of someone out to prove he was undervalued.
USC, meanwhile, is left to watch from the outside, knowing a piece of its defensive foundation is now fueling a rival’s championship hopes.