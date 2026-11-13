USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers Final Prediction

November launches the biggest push for college football teams everywhere. Teams like the No. 18 USC Trojans are chasing after a Big Ten Conference title as well as a College Football Playoff berth.

But so are the defending national champion and higher ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

This Nov. 14 showdown in Bloomington carries major implications for both teams. Time to dive into what's at stake including dropping the final prediction.

USC Facing a Potential 2-Quarterback Approach

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football fans saw quarterback Fernando Mendoza shred defenses for all 16 Indiana games during 2025, leading to the first-ever national title for the school. IU originally settled on TCU quarterback transfer Josh Hoover to start the season post Mendoza. However, the Hoosiers have also leaned up backup Grant Wilson amid Hoover's injury versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Coach Lincoln Riley seems to believe that USC will face more than Hoover.

"We could spend our time speculating back and forth who it’s going to be,” Riley said to reporters over a Nov. 12 Zoom call. “I doubt we’re going to see some radically different offense based on who the quarterback is.”

Perhaps coach Curt Cignetti approves of a two-QB look for this one. However, that's more dependent on the health of Hoover who's played banged up this season, including dealing with a bloody nose that went viral against North Texas in the season opener.

Wide Receiver Stars Populating the Field

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whoever loves wide receiver play will be treated to a star-studded one at Memorial Stadium.

USC brings forth breakout freshman wideout Trent Mosley, while accompanied by past 100-yard performer Tanook Hines and Mosley's fellow first-year wideout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. All three will get their guaranteed targets from quarterback Jayden Maiava.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) returns a kickoff against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Indiana presents two first round talents on its perimeter, starting with the big and physical Charlie Becker. The national champion creates trending highlight reel catches off his impressive focus and body control on receptions. Count USC cornerback Chasen Johnson as one who's impressed by Becker's work.

"Real physical guy, has some great speed, a really experienced receiver. That’s going to be a great matchup," Johnson told reporters on Nov. 11.

But Becker's not the only one garnering pre-draft hype. Same with Michigan State wideout transfer Nick Marsh, who's now the 12th-best prospect on ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board as of Nov. 13. Marsh can haul in some off-target passes as he also shows strong body control. He's also considered the deep threat for IU who'll test the USC cornerback and safety room.

Final Odds and Prediction of Crucial Big Ten Showdown

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this has the feel of an offensive minded showdown, USC at Indiana comes down to defense.

The Trojans are brimming with new confidence under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson after toppling then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State. That Halloween 30-18 romp rises as the USC defense's best performance yet...from bottling wideout and possible No. 1 NFL Draft pick Jeremiah Smith to just 83 yards to creating two sacks against quarterback Luke Fahey. Count on Patterson to roll with a similar game plan here.

But Indiana has rode defensive consistency in the Cignetti era. IU has only allowed 30 points once through 38 games. So Riley will need to get even more creative in attacking this unit. He and the Trojans are also facing a team that's an astonishing 35-3 overall under "Cig."

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass under pressure from Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Eddrick Houston (96) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana once held a 86.7 percent projection to beat USC. But that number dipped to 74 percent nearly 24 hours before kickoff against the Trojans. Oddsmakers also list IU as a favorite, but going from 9.5-points to 7.5. Starting to sound like USC's momentum from the OSU upset is carrying over. And the Trojans beat that same Buckeyes team that snapped Indiana's long winning streak.

Indiana has looked suspect in the last four weeks, including that OSU loss. A confident group of Trojans prevails in this one, adding one more upset for Riley and company.

Final Prediction: USC 27, Indiana 21 (Overtime)

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