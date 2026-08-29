USC Trojans Injury Report vs. San José State Spartans

No. 14 USC will kickoff the 2026 season with a matchup against San José State on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The Trojans had some crucial injuries in fall camp but they also have players working their way back.

Injuries in the Trenches

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center Kilian O’Connor suffered a season-ending injury early in fall camp. So, Tobias Raymond, who started all 13 games last season at guard and left tackle, makes the move to center. Raymond took reps at center in the spring to add depth but now it’s a permanent move.

Guard Hayden Treter is the only new starter on the offensive line. He did make his first career start in the Alamo bowl. Alani Noa, a two-year starter, returns at right guard. Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu return at left and right tackle, respectively.

Defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart will miss the season opener after re-injuring the same foot that forced him to be on a snap count for the entirety of his Freshman All-American season in 2025. Stewart played through a stress fracture.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said Stewart could return as early as their week 1 matchup against Fresno State on Friday, Sept. 4. They will continue to be cautious with his injury moving forward. Even with Stewart’s absence, defensive line remains one of the strongest and deepest units on the roster.

Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui will receive more reps in the opener. The local product was one of the most impressive freshmen from the Trojans No. 1 class in fall camp. Southern Cal will get an extended look at their depth on Saturday.

Defensive end Braylan Shelby is another player that has been banged up in fall camp. Freshman Luke Wafle, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, will start opposite of Kameryn Crawford, the team leader in sacks last season.

Jadyn Ramos has added 30 pounds since arriving at USC last summer. He and seventh-year senior Zuriah Fisher are the backup defensive ends.

Injuries in Receiver Room

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley said sophomore receiver Tanook Hines is a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest. Hines missed the entire spring and remained out for the first couple of weeks of fall camp.

He returned during the Trojans Mock Game week. Hines is listed as a co-starter with sophomore Corey Simms. Terrell Anderson has been banged up in fall camp, which means quarterback Jayden Maiava could be throwing to a talented group of freshmen.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley are both listed as starters. The two former Trinity League standouts have been more than impressive since their arrival. Boobie Feaster will factor in heavily as Dixon-Wyatt’s backup and Tron Baker will be part of the rotation as well.

Other Injury News

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) runs the ball as Southern California Trojans safety Kendarius Reddick (41) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties Marquis Gallegos and Dee Reddick will be out Saturday. It’s a hit to the safety depth.

Freshman Madden Riordan will occupy both backup safety positions behind Christian Pierce and Prophet Brown. However, there’s a very good chance Riordan would have been one of the backups anyway.

Alex Graham and Kennedy Urlacher are listed as the starting nickels. Both are very likely to see reps at safety. Urlacher started the final three games of last season at safety and Graham has the versatility to play that position as well.

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