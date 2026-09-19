USC Trojans Injury Report Shows Major Concern Before Rutgers

The No. 12 USC Trojans are set to travel out to the East Coast to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In what will be their first Big Ten and road game of the season following three double-digit non-conference home wins over the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, the Trojans could be without several key players as they look to improve to 4-0 for the second consecutive season.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday’s Big Ten availability report provided key clues about which Trojans players could miss the matchup against the Scarlet Knights. Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley was officially listed as out for Saturday’s game and is expected to miss multiple games with a knee injury.

Mosley being out for the Trojans is a big loss for USC, as through three weeks of the season, he's been the team's receiving leader, recording 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns.

USC will now turn to other wide receivers against the Scarlet Knights, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tanook Hines. Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart was also listed as out for Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Here’s a look at the Trojans' current injuries, per Friday's availability report.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Out

WR Trent Mosley

DT Jahkeem Stewart

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Shaun Scott

LB Elijah Newby

S Madden Riordan

LS Dylan Black

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

OL Kilian O’Connor

WR Roderick Tezeno

TE Taniela Tupou

DT Brendan Cho

Questionable

Deshonne Redeaux

LB Jadyn Walker

USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans and Scarlet Knights' last and only meeting came on Oct. 25. 2024 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a game USC won 42-20. It was the Trojans' first season in the Big Ten after moving from the Pac-12 along with the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and UCLA Bruins.

Another double-digit victory over the Scarlet Knights is certainly possible for the Trojans on Saturday in Piscataway as they look to earn a comfortable win before one of their biggest games of the season on Sep. 26 against coach Dan Lanning and the No. 21 Oregon Ducks.

Rutgers, who is 0-2 with losses to the UMass Minutemen and the Boston College Eagles, is looking for something positive early in what already seems like a lost season, especially with coach Greg Schiano’s future in question. The Scarlet Knights, led by star wide receiver KJ Duff, will look to pull off a stunning upset on Saturday against the Trojans.

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 21.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. The Trojans and Scarlet Knights will kick off at SHI Stadium at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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