USC Trojans Injury Updates Before Facing Oregon

It’s only late September but No. 12 USC has already been hit hard by injuries as they host No. 20 Oregon in a critical Big Ten showdown on Saturday, Sept. 26.

What is the latest on who’s available for the Trojans in a must-win game?

Key Injuries on Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jayden Maiava will be without two of his starting receivers in Trent Mosley and Corey Simms. Mosley suffered a knee injury against Louisiana in week 2 and will be out for an extended period of time. Simms suffered a knee injury after taking a low hit against Rutgers last Saturday. Simms is listed as out against Oregon but early reports coming out of USC is the sophomore receiver is done for the season.

Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been a star as a true freshman. His connection with Maiava was instant and has continued to thrive the more live game reps the two have with each other. Receiver Tanook Hines had his breakout performance against the Ducks in Eugene last season when he recorded six receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. It’s been a slow start for the sophomore receiver this season, who had lost his starting job from last season.

Transfer receiver Terrell Anderson remains the biggest mystery. The NC State transfer was expected to be a key contributor this season but an injury in fall camp kept him out the first two games. He played a total of four offensive snaps against Louisiana and zero against Rutgers.

Hines and Anderson were the most productive receivers on the roster heading into the season and USC desperately needs them this weekend. Zacharyus Williams and freshmen Tron Baker and Boobie Feaster will factor in heavily against the Ducks at receiver.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) fights for yards against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevyn Humes (4) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux is listed as questionable. He missed the game against Louisiana and made the cross-country trip to Rutgers. Redeaux went through pregame warmups with a brace on his left knee but was ultimately held out.

King Miller has supplanted Waymond Jordan as the starting running back, and Riley Wormley is staking his case as the second rusher in the rotation after a stellar second half performance that earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Missing Key Defensive Players

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) is tackled for a safety by Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has not suited up this season. Even though he is listed as questionable, it is highly unlikely Stewart makes his season debut this week.

"Thank you God in advance for letting me play the sport I love again your timing is the best timing and it's the only timing," Stewart posted onto his Instagram story the day of the Oregon game.

Jahkeem Stewart's IG story this morning 👀✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ISiMj6ITe0 — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) September 26, 2026

Nickel Alex Graham suffered an injury in the first half against Rutgers and spent the entire second half standing on the sideline with his helmet on. He is also listed as questionable, but it is also highly unlikely he is able to go this week.

It now becomes a position of concern for the Trojans. Kennedy Urlacher would get the start. The junior is effective coming downhill but has struggled mightily in coverage. Isaiah Rubin is behind him but has had his own struggles in mop up duties.

Cornerback Jontez Williams missed almost the entire second half against Rutgers with an injury, and trainers briefly worked on freshman cornerback Rock Hill in that same game. Neither are on the injury report ahead of Oregon.

Linebacker Jadyn Walker suffered an injury against Louisiana. He made the trip to Rutgers, went through pregame warmups but was ultimately held out of the contest. Fellow linebacker Elijah Newby is listed as probable and is trending towards making his season debut. Newby adds some depth to the linebacker position.

Freshman Madden Riordan is off the injury report after missing the Rutgers, which means the Trojans will get some of their depth back at safety. He has been the backup to Christian Pierce and Prophet Brown this season.

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