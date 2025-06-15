USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart Best Defensive Freshman In Big Ten?
Just a few years ago at the beginning of Lincoln Riley’s tenure as coach of the USC Trojans, the program had problems reeling in the top defensive recruits in the country as the unit struggled on the field.
Fast forward to today, the Trojans have brought in some of the best players in the country on the defensive side of the ball, including 2025 four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
Stewart was listed as one of the top 10 impact freshmen entering the Big Ten, according to Michael Cohen of Fox Sports.
One of only three defenders on Cohen's list, Stewart comes to Los Angeles with big expectations. It’s not hard to imagine why Stewart has been projected to be one of the best true freshmen in the conference. The 6-foot-6, 270 pound defensive lineman has been long considered to be one of the best players in the recruiting cycle. Stewart was ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 34 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Trojans were able to reel in Stewart over the Oregon Ducks and LSU Tigers. Stewart committed to the Trojans on Dec. 4 to the surprise of many.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Stewart could be a prime candidate at the next level if he pans out for the Trojans.
"Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential. Capable pass rusher from the interior and the edge, thanks in part to hand violence and point-of-attack power. Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road," Brooks said.
Stewart was the second highest-rated recruit to sign with the Trojans, right behind five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. He's the only defensive recruit USC signed inside the top-100 of 247Sports' rankings.
The true freshman is expected to compete for a starting spot along the defensive line. Along the defensive trenches, nearly every spot is up for grabs and Stewart has had his chances to make a good impression during spring camp and began to close the gap for a starting spot.
It's rare to see a freshman defender make significant waves during the offseason, especially as an early enrollee, but Stewart has done exactly that in his short time at USC.
With Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver locking down a spot along the interior defensive line, Stewart could line up either alongside him on the interior or lined up on the outside. Stewart will definitely see snaps at both positions as he figures out his role with the Trojans.
USC's defensive front will look a bit different compared to seasons prior, but defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn should have the unit in tip top shape come this fall.