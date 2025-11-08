USC's Ja'Kobi Lane Adds To Season Highlight Reel With Acrobatic Touchdown Catch
The No. 19 USC Trojans defeated the Northwestern Wildcats on their home turf 38-17 under the Friday night lights.
There were a lot of positives from USC's overall performance, particularly the offense. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 299 passing yards. Both the pass and run game were executed accordingly. For wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, his game continues to bring the Trojans to a higher passing standard each game.
Lane's Must-Watch 10-Yard Touchdown Catch
Lane has been exceptional for USC all season, despite a slower start since his injury that kept him out of the Michigan State game.
Lane has recorded seven receptions for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Trojans. Especially after last game's struggling passing performance against Nebraska, Maiava and the passing offense have pulled together unstoppable game to defeat the Wildcats.
Alongside his counterpart wide receiver Makai Lemon, Lane has been tabbed in 2026 NFL Draft rankings and predictions for his talent with USC this season, proving his size and route-running talent Trojan fans see is getting recognized.
His wild touchdown catch is surprisingly something fans have seen before, earlier this season when Lane went for the one-handed touchdown catch against Georgia Southern in September.
Through nine games, Lane has recorded 26 receptions for 446 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If there's one thing that Trojan fans know, it's Lane is a reliable receiver and will continue to bolster the Trojans pass game through the rest of the season.
The 10-yard touchdown against Northwestern wasn't the only impressive snag Lane made on Friday. With quarterback Jayden Maiava rolling out to his left, he threw the ball across his body to a diving Lane, who was able withstand the ground to complete the catch. This gave USC a first down.
MORE: Three Reasons Why Lincoln Riley Wouldn't Leave USC For Another Job
MORE: Why USC's First College Football Playoff Ranking Is Perfect
MORE: USC Trojans On Upset Alert Vs. Northwestern As Betting Odds Shift
USC Pass Game Against Northwestern
The Trojans pass game was a large reason USC pulled out the win vs. Northwestern, with Maiava throwing for 299 and two touchdowns. Lemon recorded a career-high of 161 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns -- one receiving and one rushing.
A strong passing game was one of USC's bigger focuses heading into the short game week; complete passes, finding Lemon and Lane and executing a strong attack through the air. Tight end Lake McRee showed out for USC with 52 receiving yards and a long 42-yard reception.
The Trojans 38-17 win shoots them to 7-2 overall and 5-1 Big Ten play heading into a ranked matchup with No. 20 Iowa. With USC still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff bid, a seventh win on the record protects their two losses for one more week.
Iowa will be facing the No. 9 Oregon Ducks before they travel to Los Angeles to face USC. It has the potential to be a College Football Playoff elimination game for both sides.