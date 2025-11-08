All Trojans

USC's Ja'Kobi Lane Adds To Season Highlight Reel With Acrobatic Touchdown Catch

The No. 19 USC Trojans picked up their second consecutive win Friday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum over the Northwestern Wildcats. USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane had a couple incredible catches, one being for a touchdown.

Teddy King

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 19 USC Trojans defeated the Northwestern Wildcats on their home turf 38-17 under the Friday night lights.

There were a lot of positives from USC's overall performance, particularly the offense. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 299 passing yards. Both the pass and run game were executed accordingly. For wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, his game continues to bring the Trojans to a higher passing standard each game.

Lane's Must-Watch 10-Yard Touchdown Catch

USC Trojans Ja'Kobi Lane Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten College Football Playoff
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) reacts after a reception against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lane has been exceptional for USC all season, despite a slower start since his injury that kept him out of the Michigan State game.

Lane has recorded seven receptions for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Trojans. Especially after last game's struggling passing performance against Nebraska, Maiava and the passing offense have pulled together unstoppable game to defeat the Wildcats.

Alongside his counterpart wide receiver Makai Lemon, Lane has been tabbed in 2026 NFL Draft rankings and predictions for his talent with USC this season, proving his size and route-running talent Trojan fans see is getting recognized.

His wild touchdown catch is surprisingly something fans have seen before, earlier this season when Lane went for the one-handed touchdown catch against Georgia Southern in September.

Through nine games, Lane has recorded 26 receptions for 446 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If there's one thing that Trojan fans know, it's Lane is a reliable receiver and will continue to bolster the Trojans pass game through the rest of the season.

The 10-yard touchdown against Northwestern wasn't the only impressive snag Lane made on Friday. With quarterback Jayden Maiava rolling out to his left, he threw the ball across his body to a diving Lane, who was able withstand the ground to complete the catch. This gave USC a first down.

MORE: Three Reasons Why Lincoln Riley Wouldn't Leave USC For Another Job


MORE: Why USC's First College Football Playoff Ranking Is Perfect

MORE: USC Trojans On Upset Alert Vs. Northwestern As Betting Odds Shift

USC Pass Game Against Northwestern

USC Trojans Ja'Kobi Lane Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten College Football Playoff
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans pass game was a large reason USC pulled out the win vs. Northwestern, with Maiava throwing for 299 and two touchdowns. Lemon recorded a career-high of 161 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns -- one receiving and one rushing.

A strong passing game was one of USC's bigger focuses heading into the short game week; complete passes, finding Lemon and Lane and executing a strong attack through the air. Tight end Lake McRee showed out for USC with 52 receiving yards and a long 42-yard reception.

USC Trojans Ja'Kobi Lane Lincoln Riley Northwestern Wildcats Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten College Football Playoff
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans 38-17 win shoots them to 7-2 overall and 5-1 Big Ten play heading into a ranked matchup with No. 20 Iowa. With USC still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff bid, a seventh win on the record protects their two losses for one more week.

Iowa will be facing the No. 9 Oregon Ducks before they travel to Los Angeles to face USC. It has the potential to be a College Football Playoff elimination game for both sides.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football