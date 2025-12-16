USC Star Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Joins Trojans Royalty With Latest Honor

After becoming the first USC Trojans player to win the Biletnikoff Award since 2012, star wide receiver Makai Lemon has added another accolade to his impressive 2025 season. On Tuesday, Lemon was named the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian player who epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Makai Lemon Joins USC Royalty With Latest Honors

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Iowa Hawkeyes with running back Bryan Jackson (21) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon was named to the honor alongside Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, who also received recognition for the award for his performance with the Utes this season. Lemon isn’t the first USC star to be named as the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. Recently, former Trojan defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu was named to the award in 2022, and safety Talanoa Hufanga also earned the honor in 2020 for USC.

With winning the Biletnikoff Award and being named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Lemon has joined USC royalty this season and will go down as one of the most talented wide receivers to don the cardinal and gold. Lemon finishes his Trojan career with 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lemon's Remarkable Season For USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon has had a remarkable season for the Trojans and is expected to be one of the top wide receivers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. As a First Team All-American, Lemon led the Big Ten and was No. 4 in the nation in the regular season in receiving with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 touchdowns were the sixth most by a wide receiver in college football this season.



MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

MORE: Why LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Decision Raises a Big Question for USC’s Jayden Maiava

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In five of the 12 regular-season games for USC this season, Lemon recorded 100-plus yards receiving. His season high in receiving came in USC’s 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Nov. 7, where he collected 11 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown.

For his performances this season, Lemon was rated as the highest graded wide receiver in college football, per PFF, with an overall grade of 90.4, along with the top receiving grade of 91.3. His contributions at wide receiver, along with the duo he formed with teammate Ja’Kobi Lane, will be missed next season for USC’s offense.

What's Next For USC's Offense With Lemon NFL Departure

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the departure of Lemon, USC's offense will rely on other wide receivers next season. The Trojans have several young, talented returners and newcomers at wide receiver, including Tanook Hines and Zacaharyus Williams, who combined for 478 yards and two touchdowns this season.

USC also has a pair of talented wide receiver recruits arriving as a part of the Trojans' No. 1 2026 recruiting class, including Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Both Feaster and Dixon-Wyatt are rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports. USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava is also set to return after re-signing with the Trojans on Wednesday, instead of declaring for the NFL Draft.

Recommended Articles