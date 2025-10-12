How USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Improved NFL Draft Stock in Win over Michigan
Going into the USC Trojans' week 6 matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, junior quarterback Jayden Maiava had already become one of college football’s most talked-about rising stars.
Then CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson dropped his 2026 Mock Draft 2.0 — and Maiava’s name appeared higher than anyone could’ve imagined just a month ago.
In Wilson’s latest projection, Maiava leapt all the way to the 15th overall pick, landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the projected successor to 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who’s playing on a one-year deal and expected to retire at the end of the season.
For context, in Wilson’s first mock draft on Sept. 1, Maiava wasn’t even listed in the first round. That’s how much things have changed in just six weeks.
A Meteoric Rise
Maiava’s jump up draft boards isn’t just about potential — it’s about production.
Heading into the Michigan game, he ranked eighth nationally in passing yards (1,587), ahead of fellow projected first-rounders Dante Moore (Oregon) and Fernando Mendoza (Indiana).
His 11 passing touchdowns tied for sixth in the Big Ten, while his nation-leading QBR (93.1) reflected a player operating with elite efficiency in Lincoln Riley’s offense.
Then came Saturday’s showcase against Michigan.
Facing one of the most physical defenses in the country, Maiava completed 25 of 32 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 31–13 road victory.
His composure stood out, particularly on third down, where he repeatedly extended drives and punished Michigan’s blitz packages.
For a USC team battling a laundry list of injuries in the backfield, Maiava’s performance cemented his role as the engine of Riley’s attack — and arguably one of the most valuable players in the Big Ten.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan
MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan
Separation in the Quarterback Race
The 2026 quarterback class looks increasingly defined by a trio of Big Ten stars: Moore, Mendoza, and Maiava. But after Week 6, the gap between them is starting to shift.
In Oregon’s 30–20 loss to Indiana, Moore struggled through a frustrating afternoon, completing 21 of 34 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while being sacked six times.
His timing and pocket rhythm faltered under constant pressure — a reminder that even elite arm talent can’t overcome a collapsing offensive line.
On the other side, Mendoza showcased poise in the clutch, finishing 20-of-31 for 215 yards and a touchdown, including a crucial fourth-quarter strike to Elijah Sarratt that sealed the win.
He wasn’t spectacular, but he was efficient and decisive — traits that have quietly made Indiana one of the conference’s most consistent teams.
Still, neither quarterback matched the command or confidence Maiava displayed against Michigan.
Draft Stock Trending Up
If Maiava’s ascent continues, his stock could climb even higher by season’s end.
His blend of arm strength, processing, and pocket discipline fits perfectly within the modern NFL prototype.
Scouts are taking notice — and so are mock draft analysts who once viewed him as a mid-round developmental pick.
A month ago, Jayden Maiava wasn’t even in the conversation as a first round prospect. Now, he may headline a deep quarterback class.