USC's Jayden Maiava Shares Eye-Opening Reflection on Ohio State Upset

In Week 9, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava bounced back from a career-low game by completing 15-of-22 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown in No. 20 USC Trojans' upset win over No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes. Following practice on Nov. 3, Maiava opened up more about the team's victory.

Key to Victory Against Ohio State

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think it was a pretty cool game plan. You know, when you got somebody like Coach [Lincoln Riley], Coach [Luke Huard], Coach [Zach Hanson] and players like Mark Bowman, Trent Mosley, [Zacharyus] Williams, [Tanook Hines]. Even the running backs [Waymond Jordan], [King Miller], those guys collectively as a group. Tobias Raymond, [Alani Noa], all those guys up front just working together to help execute one play at a time.”

“No doubt, no doubt. 100 percent,” Maiava said about being able to rely on explosive plays and the run.

Southern Cal had seven plays of at least 15-plus yards. The most notable were Mosley's 69-yard touchdown on the second play of the game and Bowman's electric 70-yard play to set up another score for the Trojans in the third quarter. As for the run game, Jordan and Miller combined for 25 carries, 126 yards and two scores.

“Yeah, it was a pretty good look into running the play. I think even just getting the ball into Trent’s hand, good things happen,” Maiava said about Mosley's impact on the game.

Both freshmen were the top two pass catchers. Mosley finished the game with five receptions for 101 yards and a score, while Bowman had three catches for 79 yards.

“Yeah, I mean it's pretty special. They're the reason why we got that win, for sure,” Maiava said about Mosley and Bowman's big play-making ability.

First Reaction After Upset Win

USC Trojans leave as fans storm the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, initially, we took the knee. Ten seconds later, everybody's in my face, and I get up to the locker room – I'm the first one there. I'm like, ‘Okay, let me go back to the field, make sure everybody good,’” Maiava said about the final seconds of the game. “Seen [Trumain Carroll] and celebrated with him, but then I went back down to the field to go celebrate with my teammates. But yeah, made sure everybody got back.”

“It was pretty special. I got to see my family out there too,” Maiava said about the fans storming the field. “Took a minute, but yeah, it was a great moment for the team. We're excited for the next one.”

Leaning on Veteran Leadership Through Trying Times

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) walks onto the field with defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91), USC Trojans tight end Josiah Jefferson (87), and offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) before a football game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When you got such great leaders like Alex VanSumeren, [Desman Stephens II] on the defensive side of the ball, [Jide Abasiri]. Even guys on the offensive side of the ball like [Kilian O’Conner], Tobias Raymond, those guys just continue to choke out any margin of error that might not help the Trojans go 1-0 each and every day,” Maiava said about the Trojans' veteran leadership.

“It's pretty huge. It's kind of behind the scenes, behind the curtains and people not really getting to see what he does. He really brings his identity to this team,” Maiava said about O’Conner. “The physicality and the mentality that we all bring every single day. We all are inspired by him, we all look up to him and he just brings great energy every single day. He's such a great leader whether he's on the field or not.”

Young Offensive Lineman Stepping Up

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

“The young linemen have come in with such an open mind. Great maturity... [Vlad Dyakonov], you talk about [Kannon Smith], who played his butt off, had a really good game," Maiava said about the freshmen. "Coach Hanson too did such a great job coaching those guys and getting those guys ready and I think Kilian is a huge part in that too.”

Dyakonov had his moment in Week 6 against Penn State when he was notified moments before kickoff that he would be starting. In Week 9, Smith was elevated to left guard. The unit only surrendered one sack in the upset win.

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