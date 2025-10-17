All Trojans

USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Surges In Latest Quarterback Rankings

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava made a huge jump in the latest quarterback rankings following the 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines. Can Maiava lead the No. 20 USC Trojans to an upset over the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night?

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has been one of the most efficient and best quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. As the No. 20 Trojans face off against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game with major College Football Playoff implications on Saturday night, Maiava has a chance to lead USC to another signature win.

Maiava Surges In Recent Quarterback Power Rankings

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava's ranking among college football's top quarterbacks surged after USC's 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines in week 7. According to CBS Sports' David Cobb's quarterback power ranking, Maiava ranks No. 4 heading into USC's week 8 matchup against the Fighting Irish.

Maiava surged eleven spots in the quarterback power rankings after being ranked No. 15 before USC's dominant win over the Wolverines in week 7. Maiava threw for 265 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 25-of-32 passing in the win over Michigan.

In six games played for USC this season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 1,852 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions, with a No. 1 QBR of 93.1. Maiava is also fourth in the nation in passing behind Maverick McIvor (Western Kentucky), Josh Hoover (TCU), and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor).

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) prepares to throw the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The three quarterbacks ranked ahead of Maiava in the power rankings include Georgia Tech's Haynes King (No. 3), Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (No. 2), and Alabama's Ty Simpson, who holds the top spot entering week 8 of the college football season.

How Maiava Can Lead USC to an Upset Win over Notre Dame?

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC's marquee matchup against Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday night is the perfect opportunity for Maiava to rise even more in the quarterback power rankings. The Trojans are looking to snap a two-game losing streak against Notre Dame and earn their first win in South Bend since 2011.

The key for USC in pulling off the upset over Notre Dame on Saturday is taking care of the football. Two of the interceptions that Maiava has thrown this season came in USC's games against ranked opponents, Michigan and Illinois. Maiava's consistency and not turning the ball over could be a difference maker against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Maiava will also need to rely on his top weapons on offense including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, along with tight ends Walker Lyons and Lake McRee.

Last season in USC's 49-35 loss to Notre Dame, Maiava threw for 360 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, on 27-of-48 passing.

That game, however, was at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Maiava and the Trojans will be heading into the most hostile environment that they have faced all season when they face off against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Maiava leading USC to an upset win over Notre Dame will boost his ranking as a quarterback and increase the Trojans' chances for a spot in the playoff.

