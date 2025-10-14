USC Trojans Receive More Unfortunate Injury News
The No. 20 USC Trojans backfield has taken some hits in 2025. Fifth-year senior running back Eli Sanders will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury in Saturday’s 31–13 win over the Michigan Wolverines, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
The setback marks a heartbreaking end to Sanders’ college career, barring any potential waivers for a medical redshirt from the NCAA.
The injury occurred early in the first quarter when Sanders went down awkwardly after a short reception. He did not return, and further testing confirmed the worst.
Through six games, the New Mexico transfer had emerged as a valuable No. 2 option in USC’s rotation, logging 47 carries for 264 yards (5.6 YPC) and two touchdowns, along with eight receptions for 126 yards and one receiving score.
A Journeyman’s Career Comes to a Close
Sanders’ collegiate path spanned multiple programs, beginning at Iowa State, where he played three seasons before transferring to New Mexico and later USC.
Across five years, he totaled 2,030 career rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 395 receiving yards on 38 receptions—a résumé that showcased his reliability and balance as a change-of-pace back.
Originally a three-star recruit out of Chandler High School (Ariz.), Sanders ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in Arizona and the No. 34 athlete nationally in the 2021 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
While he never became a household name, Sanders carved out a career defined by consistency and professionalism—a player who quietly elevated every running back room he joined.
His brief but impactful stint in Los Angeles was no different. After transferring from New Mexico last offseason, Sanders impressed in fall camp, winning the No. 2 running back job behind Waymond Jordan.
USC’s Depth Tested Once Again
Sanders’ absence leaves USC dangerously thin at running back heading into this week’s matchup with the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Trojans are already without Waymond Jordan, who underwent tightrope surgery on his ankle Monday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
That puts the spotlight squarely on Trojans running back King Miller, who erupted for 158 yards and a touchdown against Michigan in a breakout performance.
Bryan Jackson, a second-year sophomore, also added a 29-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter despite nursing a turf toe injury that had previously sidelined him.
Behind them, the options are scarce. True freshmen Harry Dalton and Riley Wormley are both injured, leaving Miller and Jackson as the only healthy backs currently available.
A Leadership Void Off the Field
While the Trojans still have talent in the backfield, Sanders’ loss extends beyond on-field production.
He was viewed internally as a veteran presence who stabilized a young locker room.
For USC coach Lincoln Riley, the challenge now is twofold: keeping his remaining backs healthy and maintaining confidence in a unit that’s been ravaged by injuries.
As USC prepares for its rivalry clash in South Bend, the focus shifts to how Miller and Jackson handle expanded roles in the absence of their veteran mentor.