USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Taking On New Role In Fall Camp
In the four years of USC Trojans football led by coach Lincoln Riley, this season has been named the best year for quarterback strength -- filled with a deep and skilled signal-caller room.
After last season and the abrupt transition for starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, the offseason was utilized to develop Maiava and 2025 five-star recruit Husan Longstreet to become the next great quarterbacks of Troy. In Maiava's short time as starting quarterback last season, he finished 1-3 with his only loss to Notre Dame.
At this year's Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Riley answered a few questions that gave notice to Longstreet as a potential option to lead the Trojans offense.
However, Riley shared with 247Sports' Connor Morrissette that Maiava will officially be this seasons starting quarterback.
“(Maiava) showed a lot of resiliency, a lot of toughness, his arm talent, decisiveness of which he plays and how he sees things is really unique and has a chance to be really special,” Riley said at Big Ten Media Days. “It’s been fun to work with. He’s humble, a really hard worker, and has the respect of everybody in our building.”
Last season, Maiava finished with 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions -- promising numbers for seven appearances and four starts last season.
As fall camp is underway in Los Angeles, Maiava has taken leadership role on offense to a new level, impressing coaches and teammates each practice.
“[Jayden Maiava] has grown a ton,” offensive lineman Elijah Paige said after Friday’s practice. “Since the day that he got here, the first spring that he was here to now, he’s taken command over the offense and over the huddle, and he sure has a presence in the huddle.”
When Maiava was asked about his improvement over the offseason, he touched on aspects that truly help show Maiava is a true born leader for USC's offense.
"I think the biggest thing is just attacking each and every day, you know holding my teammates to the standard," Maiava said after Friday's practice. "They make me better. I try my best to make them better, it's greatness requires greatness."
Maiava nodded to his teammates that hold him accountable and develop him into a better quarterback -- no matter the competition.
"We all have chemistry within the quarterback room right now," Maiava said. "We love to make each other better. Our guys compete every single day. We're in a room watching film together every day. I think that's the huge thing for us is just they all have the same mindset in terms of being there to deliver."
Aside from Maiava's teammates, Riley is another figure on the field that can help shape Maiava into the best quarterback, especially with his resume of building some of college football's greatest quarterbacks. Riley has coached Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield during his time with Oklahoma, and Caleb Williams in his first season at USC -- all three quarterbacks are now playing on Sundays.