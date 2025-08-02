USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Taking On New Role In Fall Camp

All Trojans

USC Trojans starting quarterback Jayden Maiava has made waves in this year's fall camp following his successful bowl victory to close out his first year in Los Angeles. Since the first day of practice, Maiava has emerged as a leader for the Trojans, continually impressing his teammates and coaches.

Teddy King

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In the four years of USC Trojans football led by coach Lincoln Riley, this season has been named the best year for quarterback strength -- filled with a deep and skilled signal-caller room.

After last season and the abrupt transition for starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, the offseason was utilized to develop Maiava and 2025 five-star recruit Husan Longstreet to become the next great quarterbacks of Troy. In Maiava's short time as starting quarterback last season, he finished 1-3 with his only loss to Notre Dame.

At this year's Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Riley answered a few questions that gave notice to Longstreet as a potential option to lead the Trojans offense.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Riley shared with 247Sports' Connor Morrissette that Maiava will officially be this seasons starting quarterback.

“(Maiava) showed a lot of resiliency, a lot of toughness, his arm talent, decisiveness of which he plays and how he sees things is really unique and has a chance to be really special,” Riley said at Big Ten Media Days. “It’s been fun to work with. He’s humble, a really hard worker, and has the respect of everybody in our building.”

Last season, Maiava finished with 1,201 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions -- promising numbers for seven appearances and four starts last season.

As fall camp is underway in Los Angeles, Maiava has taken leadership role on offense to a new level, impressing coaches and teammates each practice.

“[Jayden Maiava] has grown a ton,” offensive lineman Elijah Paige said after Friday’s practice. “Since the day that he got here, the first spring that he was here to now, he’s taken command over the offense and over the huddle, and he sure has a presence in the huddle.” 

When Maiava was asked about his improvement over the offseason, he touched on aspects that truly help show Maiava is a true born leader for USC's offense.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley greets quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I think the biggest thing is just attacking each and every day, you know holding my teammates to the standard," Maiava said after Friday's practice. "They make me better. I try my best to make them better, it's greatness requires greatness."

Maiava nodded to his teammates that hold him accountable and develop him into a better quarterback -- no matter the competition.

"We all have chemistry within the quarterback room right now," Maiava said. "We love to make each other better. Our guys compete every single day. We're in a room watching film together every day. I think that's the huge thing for us is just they all have the same mindset in terms of being there to deliver."

Aside from Maiava's teammates, Riley is another figure on the field that can help shape Maiava into the best quarterback, especially with his resume of building some of college football's greatest quarterbacks. Riley has coached Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield during his time with Oklahoma, and Caleb Williams in his first season at USC -- all three quarterbacks are now playing on Sundays.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

