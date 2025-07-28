USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes Pushing For Elite Defensive Line Recruit
After blitzing out to snag one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the USC Trojans have began putting serious effort into building out the foundation of their 2027 recruiting class.
Although they sit with no commits, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been active in recruiting their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle. One such player, four-star defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez, has been checking in with the Trojans as his recruitment starts to heat up.
Perez spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and listed the Trojans with a couple of SEC and fellow Big Ten schools as programs that have been communicating with the four-star recruit.
“I would say they (Ohio State) are communicating with me a good amount but so are other schools,” Perez said. “USC, Florida, Michigan State, Purdue, Tennessee, Louisville, Syracuse, and now Rutgers, have been also in communication with me as well.”
The No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 211 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Perez is one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. With a successful junior and senior campaign, Perez could easily ascend into the top 20 defensive lineman rankings by the time he signs.
Ohio State remains as an early favorites for the highly-touted prospect. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Ohio State a 95.7 percent chance of landing Perez. Despite that, Perez remains adamant that his recruitment is wide open.
“My three biggest factors are academics, coach to player relationships, and culture/tradition. I’m just staying open-minded and trying to make sure that I’m aware of everything. I’m making sure that I know that I’m making the right decision,” Perez said.
The Trojans feel like they have a legitimate chance of landing Perez because of the work they put in during the 2026 recruitng cycle. USC was able to land the commitments from a pair of Ohio recruits, right underneath the nose of some local programs like Penn State and Ohio State.
Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill pledged to the Trojans this past May and it came as somewhat of a shock with Ohio State putting significant effort into landing the four-star recruit. The No. 6 cornerback and No. 53 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Hill is one of the best players in the state regardless of position.
USC was also able to land the first of their two running back commits in four-star commit Shahn Alston. The No. 7 running back and No. 92 player in the country, Alston committed to the Trojans at the beginning of the year over a host of Big Ten programs in a big recruiting win for USC.
Perez could become the latest recruit to join a growing trend of Ohio prospects to the West Coast.