Caleb Williams Work Ethic Addressed By Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson
As the Chicago Bears continue training camp ahead of the first season with coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams leading the team together, the development of the former USC Trojans quarterback feels like one of the top priorities in Chicago.
While speaking to Bears reporters after practice on Tuesday, Johnson was asked about what he's seen from Williams:
"I probably just see growth. He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday, the walk-through, in terms of moving around. We go from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving," said Johnson. "We're adding a few more every single day."
"I told him this is on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I'm talking about how he's preparing. I'm really pleased with it. He's doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we're starting to see the dividends being paid from it," the Bears coach continued.
The positive update from Johnson is welcomed by Bears fans after Williams had an up-and-down rookie year with the previous coaching staff in Chicago.
The former Trojan threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Williams only completed 62.5 percent of his passes, and he was sacked 68 times by opposing defenses, tied for the third-most ever by a quarterback in a single season.
During his Heisman Trophy-winning season at USC, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Despite his success, Williams did not complete over 70 percent of passes in his collegiate career.
Under the leadership of Johnson, who coordinated one of the NFL's top offenses with the Detroit Lions, many are expecting Williams to take a big stride in year two.
Earlier in the offseason, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the new Bears coaching staff were specific in the improvements they wanted to see Williams make over the offseason, and one of them was body language.
Johnson explained why he finds body language so important when talking to reporters in May.
"There's adversity that's going to hit every team, every season," Johnson said. "You don't know when it's going to happen. We might lose a few games, we might have some turnovers, and yet just the wherewithal of we're steering the ship, we're going the right direction."
"It's not, 'Woe is me.' We are going to take everyone around us. We're going to elevate them and we're going to look to forge ahead to what's next. It's not dwelling on the past. Whether it's last season, last play, last game, we learn from it, we grow and we move on. Our body language needs to reflect that as well," Johnson continued.
Williams was also challenged by Johnson to work on his "presnap procedure," according to Breer. Based on Johnson's latest comments about Williams' work ethic and development, it appears as though the Bears quarterback is moving in the right direction.
The former Trojan was 5-12 in his first season as an NFL quarterback. With a new coaching staff, what will 2025 look like?