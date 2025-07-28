USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Criticized For Comments On Notre Dame Rivalry
The USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have one of the most historic rivalries in college football, but it may be coming to an end. The two programs are reportedly struggling to come up with a scheduling agreement.
USC and Notre Dame have been playing each other since 1926, only pausing for unforeseen circumstances. The USC Trojans will travel to Indiana this fall to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game will be on Oct. 18 and could be one of the most heated matchups between the two rivals in recent years.
Lincoln Riley’s Recent Comments On USC-Notre Dame
While speaking at the podium during the Big Ten media day, USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the possible end to the yearly game against Notre Dame. Riley acknowledged that while he wants the matchup to continue, he will put USC’s chances at making the College Football Playoff first.
Riley was asked to discuss the importance of the USC-Notre Dame rivalry and how much the timing of the game matters. Riley’s in-depth answer caused added tension to the matchup.
“Does it matter when it’s played? I don’t think so. I think that’s something that we’ll always look at. I think depending on what happens here from a playoff perspective and do we expand, what model do we go to, that's certainly going to have an impact,” Riley answered.
There has been talk regarding the College Football Playoff to expand to 16 teams, with the SEC and Big Ten getting up to four automatic bids. Riley and the Trojans prefer to wait until that is potentially passed before extending the Rivalry with the Fighting Irish.
“I think it’s another - I think there’s a million reasons why that we should very seriously, as a college football community, that we should adopt the automatic qualifying in terms of the College Football Playoff,” Riley said.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
“This might be the most important one, right, is that we give every reason for college football to preserve the nonconference games that mean a lot to the history of the game and to the fan bases,” Riley continued.
While Riley reiterated that he is hopeful that the rivalry can continue, there has been backlash to him and the program wanting to wait until there is clarity on an automatic bid. Across social media, Riley was scrutinized for the comments.
Marcus Freeman Vocal To Keep Rivalry
On the flip side, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has been outspoken about keeping the rivalry alive. Freeman understands USC's caution in continuing, but wants to play the Trojans each season.
“Before I ever got to Notre Dame, there's memories I have in my head of great plays in the USC-Notre Dame rivalry, and I think it's important to continue that rivalry," Freeman said on The Joel Klatt Show. "And so if they ask my opinion, I want to continuously play USC every year."
"It takes both parties to tangle, right, and it’s got to fit both institutions and, you know, they’re in a conference and we’re not. When do we play? All of those different things. But, I think it’s important that we continue to have this rivalry," Freeman continued.
Setting Up A Heated Matchup
When Oct. 18 arrives and the USC Trojans take the field at Notre Dame Stadium, it may be one of the more heated games in recent history. This matchup is already one of the best rivalries, but if it is the last game the two face for a while, both teams are going to want to walk out with a win.
In addition to adding a win to the record, USC will want to show the college football world that the team is not backing out of the rivalry due to the fear of losing. USC holds a 37-52-5 record against Notre Dame, currently on a two-year losing streak. Last season, Notre Dame won 49-35, but it was a high-scoring, exciting matchup.