Following practice on Nov. 25, junior defensive tackle Jide Abasiri opened up about the challenges of No. 9 UCLA Bruins' offense, how No. 15 USC Trojans' defensive line has improved, getting back on track as a backfield disruptor and coach Lincoln Riley's halftime speech from Week 12.

UCLA Week

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Overall, they have a really strong run game. It's very rare to have a group of offensive linemen that you can rotate and have no fallout from the ones to twos. I'm really just looking forward to playing all of them. They have a good group of guys, experienced guys. it's going to be a good fight,” Abasiri said about his matchup in the trenches.

Heading into Week 13, the Bruins offense has averaged 39.8 rushes per game (No. 19), 4.9 yards per rush (No. 29) and 194 rushing yards per game (No. 23). The offensive line is a multi-positional, 12-man group led by transfers Jordan Davis, Carter Sweazie and Julian Armella. Wayne Knight is the leading rusher with 157 carries for 875 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns.

“Basically just to remind them that you know this is important to the school. It's important to the fan base, a lot of people. Take this game just as serious, if not more serious, than every other game. It's very rare to have a city rivalry, being able to wear both our home jerseys and play the game is pretty special,” Abasiri said about his message to young defenders.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa was able to come away with a win on Nov. 27, shutting the door on USC’s Big Ten Championship hopes, but USC has the opportunity to play spoiler and mess with UCLA’s playoff chances. The Trojans can possibly keep their playoff hopes alive with a win as well.

“Personally for me, doesn't really add much. I take every game the same. I go out there and give him my 100 percent. It's great that we have something to play for and looking forward to it, but we're just focusing on the game as a whole,” Abasir said about the stakes of the game.

“It was nice. It was nice getting to see a bunch of fans and students come together and celebrate the start of the rivalry week,” Abasiri said about the pep rally.

Lincoln Riley’s Halftime Speech in Maryland Game

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans had a sluggish start on both sides of the ball in Week 12 against Maryland. Heading into halftime, the Terrapins took a 14-13 lead and coach Lincoln Riley was none too pleased.

“Just reminding us of the standard we set for each other and for the season and not to let anything drop below that,” Abasiri recalled about Riley’s speech. “I feel like [in] the first half, we definitely let ourselves fall below that standard. So, he reignited that fire inside of us to go out there and execute to our to our level.”

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“He just fires us up. He knows when to turn it up, he knows how to approach us at different times. That was definitely a time where he knew how to fire us up,” Abasiri added.

In the second half, the Trojans only allowed 10 rushing yards and one score while picking up two interceptions in the secondary.

Making an Impact in the Backfield

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) is sacked by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) and defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior recently broke a seven-game drought of tackles for loss. In Week 11, he logged 0.5 tackles for loss then in Week 12 he had a solo TFL.

“For me it really just comes down to basics. D-line’s always about the basics and trusting the guys next to you to do their job. I haven't really been focused too much on tackles for loss or sacks. I've really just been focusing on what I could do to help the team better and help them execute,” Abasiri said on the matter.

Improving Run-Defense

Heading into Week 13, the Trojans defense ranks No. 44 in yards per rush (3.8) and No. 31 in rushing yards per game (124.5). The unit is still working on red zone stops – 13 rushing touchdowns – explosive runs – 33 rushes for 10-plus yards.

“Ultimately it just comes down to everyone doing their job. If we're all on the same page then we could live to see the next down…Making sure that everyone does their job and does it at a high level,” Abasiri said about the run defense.

Growth of the Defensive Line

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Probably just the way we work together. Everyone knows they got a job to do. Playing D-tackle isn't the shiniest of spots. So everyone acknowledging that fact and being able to do the muddy work – taking on double teams, letting someone else come free, taking on the spies or all that stuff. Being humble enough to do your job and not complain if you don't make a tackle or sack or whatever it may be.”

Learning from Coach Skyler Jones

“Ultimately just how important hands are in the run and pass game. Just having active hands and active feet. Playing D-line really comes down to small details and basics of how to use your feet and how to flip your hips. Overall control the way your body moves,” Abasiri on what he’s learned from the third-year defensive tackle coach.

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