USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley tapped into his fiery side on Nov. 21.

He watched his team struggle against unranked Maryland, on a day the senior class got honored. USC erased the early first half struggles and the 14-13 deficit, though, in claiming the 35-21 win over the Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Riley pulled back the curtain on what he said and did at halftime that sparked USC during his Nov. 23 appearance on Trojans Live. Plus also dove into the continued progression of wide receiver Trent Mosley, plus the next marquee game on the Trojans' schedule: The Victory Bell showdown with rival UCLA.

Nothing 'Schematic' About USC Second Half Surge

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Not much schematically [went into second half change]. I think it was an atitude thing."

"I thought we were pretty ready to play. I mean, being up 10-0 really quick, I would back that up as well. But certainly once Maryland made a couple of plays, we made a couple of mistakes. I just didn't think we handled that well in the second part of the first half. I thought our play was nowhere near the way we needed to play."

"My disappointment had nothing to do with the scoreboard at that point. It was more of the energy we played with and the physicality we were playing with. I just didn't like what I saw there."

"But the guys responded at halftime. I thought we played with better focus and energy. We were more physical. And I thought fundamentally we were locked in. And from there, we started to string together a run where all sides of the ball are contributing."

Lincoln Riley Reveals Details of Second Half Speech

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries for 7 yards and a first down during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was not a happy guy."

"I think they got the message in there pretty quick. I've got no problem letting our guys know when they're not at their best."

"There are things that happen in a game that goes beyond your control. But the things within your control, you've got to be at your best. So they received the message loud and clear."

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) intercepts a pass intended for Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The reality is coaches can do whatever they want in the moment. We've seen it where a coach blows up, this and that, and nothing changes. But the credit goes to the guys because of how they responded. They did something about it in the moment. They fought back and played a good second half."

"I think there was a lot of positives in the game. There were some really nice contributions on all sides. I thought we had some freshmen who really stepped up. On special teams we did some good things. [Specialists] Josh Holland, Deshonne Redeaux and Peyton Dyer [had a great game]."

"But obviously, the plays on the ball were massive. These were some difficult plays on the ball. Strangely, these were tougher than the four we dropped the previous week. So the guys in the defensive backfield did a really nice job with that. I also thought we played a really great game on the offensive line, did a good job keeping the quarterback clean and obviously got the run game going. So there was a lot to like."

Determining if USC Running Game is Hitting its Stride

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) goes for 7 yards and first down before he is stopped by the Maryland Terrapins defense in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It is, and I think this is closer to what we envisioned it to be."

"Obviously, we figured Waymo [running back Waymond Jordan] was going to be a pretty big part of this and just knew this from a health standpoint. And I think too is how new our tight end room is."

"They're obviously very involved in a lot of what we do in the running game. It's a talented room. but very new. "

"I think [center] Tobias Raymond is getting more comfortable as the years have gone on, the tight ends getting settled in and Waymo getting healthy...I mean, all of those things have made a difference in the second half of the season because we've ran it better."

"We've even ran the football against teams that, coming in, were some of the best in the country at stopping the run. And it's been key to some of these performances as of late."

Physical Identity Taking Shape

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) goes for 7 yards and first down before he is stopped by the Maryland Terrapins defense in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Being able to run the ball, then stop the run especially against some of these really good teams [has helped]."

"In this league and with the schedule we play, we play some of the best teams in the country at doing both things. So you're going to get challenged that way."

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"But I feel like this team has a different gear in terms of physicality. And I think what makes it more impressive and exciting for the rest of this year and future is how much of it is young. That's typically the hardest thing to do...replicate the physicality at this level. And I think we've had a lot of guys who have grown from that."

Impact of Zacharius Williams Highlighted

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) scores on a 44-yard touchdown reception against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's incredibly steady and he's been important."

"We've had different lineup changes, had different guys in an out. And with all the freshmen playing, his presence is, he's not really a veteran but for us, he has to be a veteran."

"He's done a really nice job coming back from the injury from last year that took a majority of his season. He's been awesome and very consistent. I know we have a lot of trust in him. He's making plays when the ball is near him. He's been a really good blocker too and able to bounce around at different positions on offense. Which is not easy to do."

"So his versatility is really important. And he's established himself as one of our most trusted guys."

Growth of Linebacker Desman Stephens II Mentioned Too

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) attempts to intercept the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Nate Roberts (83) in the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think he's continuing to grow and mature in every way. He's really grown to understand what [the MIKE linebacker] role entails. It's not just 1 of the 11 on defense. It's like the quarterback on defense. That's going to be part of the heart and soul of your defense."

"I think when he was younger, he didn't understand all of that and was just trying to play. Now I think he's starting to grow."

"The biggest thing that's improved in his game is his physicality is really starting to show up more -- both in violence of tackling and taking on blocks. He's always had good talent, but the physicality is starting the show more. He's been more impactful there."

Trent Mosley Continues to Impress

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) gains 15 yards and a first down as he pushes off Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (4) during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's been fantastic. He just gets hit all the time. Would love for him to slide or run out of bounds, but he always wants to finish with a pop."

"You can tell how physical he was in spring practice. And I had a couple of talks with him, like, you just got to know when to pick your spots."

"The thing about him is he does a great job running through contact. He's a tough guy to tackle. But he's certainly exceeded expectations with how prepared he is each week. He even has a real veteran's mindset with the way he is at meetings, his attention to detail, and he makes very few mental mistakes. And that's something people don't always see on the outside."

"They see the explosive play and catch. But the reality is, you have to earn so much trust to get the opportunity. Trent has done an outstanding job of that and that's why he's positioned himself to make plays like that."

Preparing for the 10-1 UCLA Bruins Amid Quarterback Uncertainty

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney reacts to a play against Michigan during the third overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We've got to control what we can control. Whoever they trot out there, we've got to go play great defense. That's not going to change, so you have to prep."

"We've got to understand some of the options that they have to play. And then be ready to handle those differences. But at the end of the day, we have to execute no matter what or who they put back there."

"Having gone through this a number of times throughout the season, I don't think our guys flinch. I think we have a good idea of what we want to do and the way we want to play it."

"I think the best thing they've done is the turnover margin. They've taken care of the ball and they've forced a lot of turnovers. Anytime you do that, you know you're going to have a chance to win a bunch of games. That's always a key statistic. No matter how muc college football changes and evolves, that's one constant. And they've done a nice job of that."

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes the ball in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[Offensively] They have a versatile running game, They do a nice job schematically and they have some experienced guys. [Running back] Wayne Knight came to them with experience in their schemes and as you can tell, he's very comfortable with what they're doing. They also do a good job changing it up."

"You've got to be physical at the point of attack against a group like this. You also can't key on one thing because they have enough options and counters off of it. They can hurt you well there as well."

"It's going to take great team defense and we've got to do a good job at the line of scrimmage. We can't give Knight room to operate because he's a tough guy to tackle. And when we have opportunities to tackle him, we've got to get him on the ground and not allow any yards after contact."

"You know how much the city gets into this and the state of California. There's not many rivalries like this in college sports. I think us embracing that is really key. Any rivalry game is always that much better when you've got a lot riding on it, and both teams certainly do."

"And it's good for football in this area. I love the game and we've had some really good ones over the years. I'm sure this will be another one."

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