From a conference championship appearance, a playoff berth and a straight-up rivalry, there's a lot at stake for No. 15 USC Trojans' season finale vs. the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. Odds may be shifting the Trojans' way but these three factors can guarantee a upset victory.

1. Defense Flusters UCLA Quarterback Madden Iamaleava

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) gets ready to take a snap the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins might have Ty Dieffenbach listed as “probable,” but it could be more of a guise to avoid the outcome Florida State had in 2023. For now, Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of Nico Iamaleava, is expected to start, and the Trojans' defense should be licking its chops.

When the sophomore entered the game, he looked hesitant and unprepared. The result was a rough outing, failing to make a complete pass and rushing for negative yards. On top of his depth chart status at the start of the year, Iamaleava has little high school experience to lean on as well.

Madden backed up Nico at Warren High (Downey, Calif.) from his freshman to sophomore year. He made a total of 17 appearances during that time, but it was a small sample size. Then in 2023, Madden became the full-time starter. In 13 games, he threw for 3,626 yards, 43 touchdowns and only four interceptions, per MaxPreps. He showed flashes of being a dynamic runner as well, rushing for 305 yards and three scores.

A fallout at Warren led to a midseason transfer attempt to Long Beach Poly. Ultimately, Iamaleava did not play his senior year.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney reacts to a play against Michigan during the third overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Plus, the Bruins' offense has already been struggling under Dieffenbach – four interceptions in seven games, two of which came from Dieffenbach against Michigan in Week 12, No. 98 in points per trip inside the opponent’s 40-yard line and a lack of explosive plays despite having an excellent rushing attack. As great as coach Bob Chesney has been this season, it seems like a tall task to have the young Iamaleava ready on Nov. 28.

Despite a slow start, USC’s defense came to play against a red-hot Maryland offense. Despite having a low pressure rate of 28 percent, the line was able to record four quarterback hits. The defensive front also disrupted the Terrapins’ run game with four tackles for loss (seven yards). More importantly, the secondary came away with three interceptions.

With a lack of an outside threat, USC can focus on bringing the pressure from the interior and a blitzing nickelback. Desman Stephens II and Deven Bryant have done an excellent job leading the middle of the defense, and they will be huge in slowing down the Bruins' lead back, Wayne Knight. Taking all that into consideration, the Trojans defense can come away with three to four sacks and three turnovers in the contest.

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2. Another Dominant Day on the Ground for Waymond Jordan and King Miller

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries for a first down in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It appeared that Lincoln Riley was going to fall into old habits when trailing 14-13 to Maryland at halftime – get pass-happy, speed up the momentum and make questionable play calls. Fortunately, the USC offense got gritty with the run game, taking pressure off quarterback Jayden Maiava while providing an easy check-down option and milking the clock.

The dynamic duo of Waymond Jordan and King Miller accounted for 140 of USC’s 184 rushing yards. Jordan – 18 carries, 70 yards, two touchdowns – looks healthy as ever, with his quick cuts and strong finishes. Miller – 10 carries for 70 yards – continues to shine as the explosive runner and is a huge plus as an easy pass option.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) gets loose from Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Jayvon Parker (97) and goes for 7 yards and first down in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth noting that Southern Cal is 8-1 when they rush for 100-plus yards and 0-2 when they rush for less than 100 – both of which were on the road. Riley has seemed to grow fond of the 12-personnel look and two-back backfield, which only opens up the passing game when the backfield duo is rolling. He needs to lean on it once again.

Going against the Bruins' defense won't be an easy task, as the unit is No. 6 in rushing yards allowed per game (88.5) and No. 4 in yards per rush (2.7), but if USC can sustain drives with the run, they can tire out and punish this defense. With Miller as the lead rusher this time around, the two will combine for 120-plus yards and account for two scores on the day.

3. Double Digit Victory for the USC Trojans

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, with head strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, lead the team on to the field for the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has won by double digits five times this season. While all five were at home, the Trojans won’t be dealing with the away-game narrative at the Rose Bowl. Similar to the Ohio State game, the defense will keep everything in front of them while flustering a young, backup quarterback. The offense will be willing to play a smash-mouth game while getting the ball to wideout Trent Mosley for explosive plays for a final score of 35-17.

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