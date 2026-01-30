USC Trojans' Most Underrated NFL Draft Prospects

The USC Trojans dealt with a lot of injuries to their secondary, but they could consistently count on Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey for being a stable presence in the position group. Despite both players being listed as safeties, Ramsey and Fitzgerald did a little bit of everything for USC‘s defense in 2025.

Now, the two former Trojans are among the top safety prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

Bishop Fitzgerald’s breakout 2025 season

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After transferring to USC from NC State during the off-season, Fitzgerald quickly found his groove in Los Angeles. He recorded 51 tackles and five interceptions during his only season with the Trojans.

As a result of his efforts, Fitzgerald was named as a first team AP All-American. He joined wide receiver Makai Lemon as the only two Trojans to be selected to an AP All-American team.

Unlike Ramsey, Fitzgerald mainly played in a true safety role. His ability to play in the box as a productive run defender gave the Trojans a lot of flexibility on the back end of their defense. Fitzgerald also had a knack for disrupting passing lanes, which allowed him to lead the team in interceptions this past season.

As he gets ready for the draft in April, Fitzgerald had a solid week at the Shrine Bowl. If he continues to impress during the pre-draft process and has a good showing at USC’s pro day, then Fitzgerald could very well play himself into high Day 3 consideration.

Kamari Ramsey, the do-it-all defensive back

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles wide receiver Josh Dallas (19) hangs on to the ball in front of USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) for a first down during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming into the year, Ramsey was thought of as potentially the Trojans’ best NFL prospect along with USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Injuries forced Ramsey to move to the nickel spot and play a bit out of position. For nearly all of his career, Ramsey lined up as a safety, not as a nickel.

Statistically it was Ramsey’s worst year as a starter. He had 27 tackles and two pass deflections last year for USC.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN ranked Ramsey as his No. 5 safety in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Ramsey has a real side of becoming a top 100 pick in the 2026 draft based on his production and film.

The versatility shown by Ramsey will play a big factor into where he gets selected, and he could be one of the more underrated prospects in the draft because of his versatility.

USC Trojans' NFL Draft history

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC hasn’t had many defensive backs taken during coach Lincoln Riley’s tenure. If both players get drafted, it would be the first time in Riley’s tenure that the Trojans have had multiple safeties taken in a single draft.

The highest selected safety taken during Rylee‘s tenure is currently Houston Texans defensive back Calen Bullock. He was taken in the third round with the No. 104 overall pick in 2024.

