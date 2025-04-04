USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Raves About Transfers DJ Harvey, Bishop Fitzgerald
Defensive back was a big area of need for the USC Trojans during the winter transfer portal period with four of its five starters from this past season out of eligibility.
The Trojans landed former San Jose State cornerback DJ Harvey and NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald. Both were brought in to be plug-and-player starters this season, and so far, Harvey and Fitzgerald have impressed since arriving on campus.
Harvey, a Southern California native is the godbrother of USC safety Kamari Ramsey, the only returning starter in the Trojans secondary. The two grew up together and starred at nearby Sierra Canyon (Calif.) high school.
Harvey spent two seasons at Virginia Tech and two at San Jose State. The former three-star recruit in the 2021 cycle had his breakout season last season with the Spartans, registering 58 total tackles, including seven for loss sacks,10 pass breakups, four interceptions and two sacks, all career-highs.
The redshirt senior brings much-needed experience and provides an additional veteran presence to a very young cornerback room.
“Harvey brings a lot of energy and juice to the field, he’s a really competitive guy, you kind of feel his energy and presence every day,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s really focused on his craft. His energy, his competitiveness, that fire, you feel the impact.”
Redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson and redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams are essentially competing for the cornerback position opposite of Harvey. Nicholson is taking advantage of the revised junior college eligibility rules and was granted another season. He appeared in 13 games, including three starts in 2024.
Williams, a highly touted four-star recruit coming out of St. John Bosco (Calif.) in the 2024 cycle will certainly push Nicholson this spring. Williams shined last spring, but an injury and crowded cornerback room limited the Southern California native to just one game in the fall. He may be too talented to keep off the field again this season.
“Marcelles is very hungry,” Harvey said. “He wants to prove himself, you want a guy like that on the field with you and I’m very proud of what he’s doing, he’s progressing.”
Fitzgerald was the No. 1 ranked junior college safety in the 2023 cycle. The Virginia native appeared in 26 games over two seasons with NC State, registering 97 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions.
Fitzgerald plays fast and with great instincts. He diagnoses plays quickly and flys downhill with a purpose. His game will compliment Ramsey’s perfectly and form what is expected to be one of the best safety tandems in college football.
“Bishop’s just steady, he’s a steady guy," Riley said. "He communicates so well. Another guy you definitely feel his veteran presence like calming the group and he can go in there and operate like right now like he’s been here, which is hard to do.”
USC safety Akili Arnold wore the green dot for the Trojans defense last season. The green dot is given to one player on each side of the ball and allows communication from the coach to the player that is turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
Defensive back D’Anton Lynn prefers a player in the secondary to wear the green dot for communication purposes. Ramsey was given the role when Arnold was out of lineup and is a prime candidate to have it again in 2025. However, Fitzgerald has transition very smoothly into Lynn's defense and could certainly handle the duties as the signal-caller on the backend of the defense.
“I’m just trying to be as vocal as I can my first few weeks here,” Fitzgerald said. “So, I’m just trying to make the guys feel that I know what I’m doing, and I should be out there with them and coach did a really good job of preparing me, making me feel comfortable enough to do that.”