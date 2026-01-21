USC Trojans Experience Major Coaching Shakeup After Latest Departure

The USC Trojans will have a couple of new faces roaming the sideline next season. In addition to defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's departure, the Trojans will have to look for a new secondary coach after Doug Belk will reportedly not return for the 2026 season.

It's a big departure for the Trojans as Belk was one of the best recruiters on the staff, not to mention in charge of arguably the top position group on defense heading into 2026.

USC Secondary Coach Doug Belk Is Out

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV outruns Barberton's Trent DeWitt to score a touchdown during a Division II regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

Belk is ranked as the No. 12 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. For the 2026 recruiting cycle, he was credited as the lead recruiter for four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill, Brandon Lockhart, and Peyton Dyer.

Last season, the Trojans' secondary had an up-and-down season as they dealt with injuries and poor play. However, Belk was able to get the most out of safeties Christian Pierce and Bishop Fitzgerald. The latter was named as an AP All-American and Pierce stepped up in lieu of Kamari Ramsey moving to nickel.

Multiple Defensive Staff Openings

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. | Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si

Belk isn't the only defensive coach to depart the program this offseason. Lynn made the move from USC to Penn State to become the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator.

Lynn played for Penn State during his playing days and was at the subject of their defensive coordinator search after the 2024 season, but the Trojans were able to hold onto him for one more year.

When Matt Campbell was hired to become the new head coach for the Nittany Lions, he made the decision to pursue Lynn to become the defensive coordinator of his inaugural Penn State staff.

How USC Is Dealing With Openings

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Without Lynn, the Trojans don't even have a coordinator who could make the hire for a secondary coach. It will be interesting to see how Riley and the Trojans' decision makers will deal with the two vacancies.

Riley will be making his third defensive coordinator hire. After bringing in Alex Grinch to be apart of his inaugural staff at USC, Riley made the decision to move off of him after two unproductive seasons. In 2024, the Trojans hired Lynn away from UCLA.

The Trojans' opening at defensive coordinator has garnered a lot of attention to the high-profile nature of the unit under Riley. Pete Nakos of On3 reported that USC has been in contact with former TCU coach Gary Patterson for the opening.

Pete Kwiatkowski, the former Texas defensive coordinator, was another candidate for the gig thanks to his connection to USC athletic director Jen Cohen from their time at Washington. However, it seems both parties have moved off each other with Kwiatkowski nearly landing the Stanford defensive coordinator opening.

Interestingly enough, Belk had a case for becoming the next defensive coordinator. Prior to his time with the Trojans, he spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Houston.

