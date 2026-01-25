Three Rising Sophomores To Watch For USC Trojans

The USC Trojans signed the No. 15 recruiting class in the country during the 2025 cycle according to 247Sports’ rankings. During the 2025 season, the Trojans saw flashes of greatness from some true freshmen

Here are three rising sophomores to watch over this offseason that could make an impact during the 2026 season.

Defensive Back Alex Graham

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A late addition to their 2025 recruiting class, Alex Graham quickly made his mark during spring practices and fall camp.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said during the season that Graham was well on his way to earning a significant amount of playing time as a true freshman before suffering an injury prior to their season opener vs. Missouri State.

"It was unfortunate he had the injury when he did because he was trending towards playing a lot very early in the season," Riley said.

Graham missed the first five games with injury, but returned and eventually started in the final two games of the season. He ended his year with 12 tackles, including an eight-tackle performance vs. TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

He should be in the mix to start somewhere in the secondary. And with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson in town, he could use Graham as a chess piece to move around the secondary.

Wide Receiver Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Trojans had one of the best wide receiver trios in the country with Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane, and Tanook Hines. Lemon and Lane have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving Hines as USC’s top returning wide receiver.

Hines was able to beat out veteran wide receivers like Prince Strachan and Jay Fair for reps as the No. 3 wide receiver. He reeled in 36 catches for 561 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman year.

The Trojans weren’t super aggressive in the transfer portal for wide receivers with Terrell Anderson being the lone acquisition at the position. Pair Hines and Anderson together, that’s over 1,100 combined receiving yards from this past season leading the way for USC’s wide receiver room in 2026.

USC also brought in a stellar 2026 wide receiver class featuring a quartet of four-star signees that could support the Trojans’ duo.

Defensive Lineman Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Arguably the crown jewel of USC’s 2025 recruiting class, Jahkeem Stewart found his way into the defensive line rotation early in the season and he produced.

Stewart recorded 18 tackles, which was the most among all of the Trojans’ true freshmen. He added 1.5 sacks and an interception.

With USC losing a bit of depth along the defensive line to the transfer portal, it opens up an opportunity for Stewart to seize a starting gig. He will have to first heal up from some offseason surgery he had after playing through a stress fracture in his foot for a majority of the year.

