Three Key Coaching Matchups for USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley

As the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley prepare for the 2026 season, it appears that the pressure is ramping up to compete for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Heading into next season, Riley has a great opportunity to prove that he and his coaching staff can coach against the best teams and coaching staffs in the country, which could help to silence the critics and eliminate some of the pressure if USC is successful in 2026.

So, here are three key coaching matchups for Riley and the Trojans coaching staff as USC gets ready for what could be Riley’s most critical season with the Trojans.

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the early part of the season, Riley has a big challenge as USC takes on the Oregon Ducks, who are coached by Dan Lanning. So far, the Trojans and the Ducks have matched up twice since Riley and Lanning took over, with Lanning and the Ducks going 2-0 in those meetings.

For Riley, this early-season game at home against Oregon is a great opportunity to prove that he can coach well against and beat Lanning, who appears to be one of the top coaches in college football. Throughout Lanning’s time with the Ducks, he has been able to take a step forward every season, which has put Oregon in a position where winning a national championship is not out of the question after a run to the CFP semifinals a season ago.

On the other hand, Riley and the Trojans have been unable to make the College Football Playoff and are still adjusting to the Big Ten as USC enters its third season in the conference. For Riley and the Trojans to have success next season, the performance of quarterback Jayden Maiava could be a major factor. After a solid season in 2025, Maiava could take a step forward and become the next elite quarterback that Riley has developed, which could be huge for USC.

If Maiava can play well and lead the Trojans to a victory against Oregon, this could turn out to be one of the biggest victories for Riley at USC and set the tone for what may be a very impressive season from the Trojans.

Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Later in the season, Riley and USC are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which could be another opportunity for Riley to prove the Trojans can compete with the elite teams in the Big Ten.

At Ohio State, Day has experienced consistent success, and without a doubt, his best accomplishment with the Buckeyes was winning a national championship in 2024. As the coach for Ohio State, Day has demonstrated the ability to keep the Buckeyes in the national conversation yearly, which is why this could be such a big matchup for USC.

For Riley, this is a great opportunity late in the season to win a game that could do a lot for the Trojans’ College Football Playoff resume, but could also significantly impact the standings in the Big Ten. To beat Ohio State, it will take a full 60-minute effort, and for USC to stay as disciplined as possible to limit the chances that the Buckeyes have to steal a game on the road.

If Riley can keep USC disciplined and playing to their full potential, this is another key home game that the Trojans could win and may put USC in a position to make the CFP for the first time under Riley.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana Hoosiers

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following the matchup with Ohio State, the Trojans will have a bye week and then travel to play the Indiana Hoosiers and coach Curt Cignetti.

Last season, the Hoosiers dominated college football as they went 16-0 on the way to winning a national championship. In Cignetti’s first two seasons at Indiana, he has been able to completely change the culture of the program into a team that can consistently compete near the top of the Big Ten and on the national stage.

The quick turnaround that Cignetti has been able to do with the Hoosiers has started to put pressure on Riley, among other coaches, to yield results a lot faster. In the current age of college football with NIL and the transfer portal, rosters have been built a lot differently, and in many cases contain a lot of experience and production from the portal, which is a major reason why the Hoosiers have been able to experience so much success.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

For Riley and the Trojans, there is no doubt that this road game against Indiana is one of the toughest matchups on the schedule next season. In this game, Riley must find a way to limit USC’s mistakes and keep this game close so the Trojans have an opportunity to make plays down the stretch of the fourth quarter and steal a game on the road.

If USC can come out with a victory against Indiana on the road, the Trojans could make a strong statement to the rest of college football that Riley and USC are prepared to compete with the elite programs in college football.

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