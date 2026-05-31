Three Underrated Games On USC's Schedule Next Season

With the expectations rising for the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley, USC must find a way to stack as many wins as possible. Based on that, some fans may overlook some games on the Trojans' schedule, with games against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana taking the major headlines.

As a result of the bigger names on USC's schedule, there could be some games that could turn into tight matchups, so here are three underrated opponents for the Trojans in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

San Jose State Spartans

In the first game of the season, the Trojans are set to take on the San Jose State Spartans with a kickoff at noon in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Heading into this game, the expectation seems to be that USC should dominate San Jose State, but this could turn into a game that is a lot tighter than USC expects.

One reason this game could get tight is the fact that it is a noon kickoff. With a game that starts early in the afternoon, there is definitely the possibility for either team to come out flat and potentially turn the game one way or the other.

As a team with the expectation to compete for the Big Ten title, and potentially a College Football Playoff appearance, this is the game that USC cannot afford to come out flat in. The Trojans must show that they have the habits of a successful team to take care of the teams that they are supposed to beat.

In addition to that, this will also be the first time quarterback Jayden Maiava has the opportunity to compete with the new-look weapons on the perimeter for USC. While the spring can be valuable to develop chemistry, the best way to grow closer together is to compete in a high-intensity environment, which is exactly what the first game of the season often brings.

If the Trojans can combat complacency and Maiava has solid chemistry with his perimeter weapons, this is definitely a game that the Trojans should win, but as in many cases, the first game of the season often brings many surprises.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Washington Huskies

Near the middle of the season, USC has a very intriguing matchup with the Washington Huskies at home. The interesting part about this game is it comes directly after the matchup with Oregon, and it comes right before the matchup on the road with Penn State.

Based on the placement of the game against Washington, one factor to pay attention to will be USC’s focus and physical state. With a matchup against Oregon happening the previous week, there is a high likelihood that the Trojans could be a bit depleted and physically drained, but in the Big Ten, the better teams can overcome that and win key games consistently

In addition to USC’s focus, the Trojans also have to contain Washington quarterback Demond Williams, who brings a dual-threat ability and could single-handedly take over a game.

Even with Williams ' rushing ability, USC may have the players on the roster to limit him, which includes linebacker Desman Stephens II, who has great speed and range and can keep Williams in the pocket to force him to make tight throws against what should be a very potent USC secondary.

Assuming that the Trojans can stay focused and limit Williams' impact on the game, USC should be able to secure another crucial win in Big Ten conference play. However, with Williams' explosiveness, this game could very easily get more interesting than the Trojans want it to.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin Badgers

Another game that could be a bit underrated is USC’s road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. The major reason for this is that it is on the road, and it is the game that comes right after the Trojans bye week.

For many teams, rest can be a good thing, but it can also result in bad habits and players losing the rhythm that they were able to build up before the bye week. In this game, specifically, USC must bring its best effort, especially with how physical team Wisconsin typically is.

This is not a game that USC can afford to take its foot off the gas. The Trojans must figure out a way to give a full 60-minute effort, but USC especially must dominate in the trenches to avoid keeping this game tighter than it needs to be. The Trojans do have the benefit of returning the entire starting offensive line, as well as having several players who can be disruptive across the entirety of the defensive line.

The performance upfront could be the biggest factor in who wins this game more than any other game that USC has on the schedule. With the questions surrounding Riley and the Trojans, a dominant physical performance in this game could be critical, helping USC to earn another win but also quiet the critics.

So, if the Trojans can dominate upfront against Wisconsin, this could be a great opportunity to showcase that they can hold up in the trenches and perform well on the road as a team and compete near the top of the Big Ten.

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